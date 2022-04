The Lady Mavericks jumped all over the Griffins from the very beginning. They scored 4 in the first and 4 and the second quarter and had an 8-1 lead at the half. They win this one, 20-1. Kiley Davis and Taylor Jakeman led the team with 4 goals. RMAC player of the week, Melanie Evans dished out 6 assists. The Lady Mavericks had 52 shots and 32 were on goal. They improve to 10-4 on the season and are 8-1 in the RMAC.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO