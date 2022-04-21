Buckcherry Maintain Heavy Tour Schedule, Book 2022 Dates Through December

The Promenade on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side is quickly growing into what it was designed to be; a destination location for residents and those visiting out of town featuring restaurants, retail outlets, entertainment, and more. A number of restaurants and stores such as Biscuit Belly, Jersey Mike's, Drake's, Mr. B's, and Fresh Thyme Market seemingly popped up in the area overnight, giving us several new options we didn't have before. With plenty of acres left to fill, there will no doubt be many more businesses calling the area home over the next several years. According to a post from Evansville 411 News on Facebook, it looks like some of those acres are being claimed by a new tenant.
