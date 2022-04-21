ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

PREP SOFTBALL: North Port wins on walkoff homer

By By Bruce Robins Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QnuT_0fFPAmU200

NORTH PORT — Jewelie Vanderkous hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give North Port a 2-1 victory over Riverview on Wednesday night.

The top of the eighth inning ended with a Riverview runner being gunned down at home plate on a great throw by center fielder Kaitlin Kohlenberg to catcher Cailinne Kelly.

North Port’s first two batters went quietly in the bottom of the inning against Rams pitcher Ava Johnston before Vanderkous stepped up and drove a 1-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to end it.

“I had a feeling in my stomach,” Vanderkous said. “I didn’t want to say anything or jinx it but I just felt like it was the right time and I just hit it out. It just happened. I knew when I hit it that it was gone.”

It was a fitting end to a pitchers’ duel between Vanderkous and Johnston, but the Bobcats junior got the upper hand by driving in both North Port runs at the plate.

“You really can’t ask for a better game,” Bobcats coach Chelsea Lowy said. “It was a great pitchers’ duel. Fortunately, we came out on top and we had somebody who could really take care of business both on the mound and at the plate.”

The Rams left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and stranded two more in the second as Vanderkous pitched out of trouble in both frames.

The Bobcats broke the ice in the bottom of the third when Konstantine Belgrade was hit by a pitch and came around on a double by Vanderkous. The Rams tied it in the fifth inning as Michelle Dipuma doubled, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a base hit by Stephania Thompson.

North Port had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Kelsey Raducci singled and stole second. Belgrade followed with a single up the middle, but Raducci was thrown out at home to keep the game deadlocked at 1-1.

The Rams stranded two runners again in the sixth, while Johnston retired nine Bobcat batters in a row until Vanderkous’s game-ending blast.

Vanderkous recorded 12 strikeouts through the first four innings, fanning seven straight at one point before the Rams recorded their first out that wasn’t by a strikeout on a ground ball in the fifth. After that, Riverview had base runners in every inning, but only managed to tally the single run.

“It was definitely my night tonight,” Vanderkous said. “I just stayed focused and made sure it wasn’t belt high where they could touch it. I’m glad my defense had my back because I was working pretty hard.”

Vanderkous gave up eight hits, walked three and finished with 13 strikeouts. Johnston allowed seven Bobcat hits, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out nine.

“There were some great defensive plays all around,” Lowy said. “Fortunately, we came up on the correct side of those plays and getting a walk-off home run, it’s a great win for these girls. We’re definitely hitting our stride right now.”

North Port improved to 11-6 and will have the rest of the week off before closing out its regular season with four games next week. Riverview fell to 5-16.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

No. 8 Florida softball run-ruled by No. 7 Arkansas in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A top-10 matchup in college softball started out as a pitcher’s duel, but ended in a run-rule victory for the visiting team. No. 8 Florida (35-10) committed three errors to surrender seven unearned runs to No. 7 Arkansas (33-8), as the Razorbacks run-ruled the Gators to take their Southeastern Conference series opener.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Midland Daily News

Outburst of offense: Dow softball clobbers Powers

The weather may have been glum and blah on Friday afternoon, but Dow High's softball team conjured a little metaphorical sunshine with its performance on the field. A couple of days after getting their first win of the season versus Mount Pleasant, the Chargers hit the ball all over the place in a 9-3, 13-2 sweep of visiting Flint Powers.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
North Port, FL
Sports
City
North Port, FL
City
Riverview, FL
WFMJ.com

Softball: Poland's Kaite McDonald throws no-hitter vs NE-8 foe

The Poland softball team earned their seventh win of the season and Junior Katie McDonald was dominant on the mound, tossing a no-hitter in the 10-0 win over Jefferson. McDonald struck out five batters and earned her seventh win of the season. The Lady Bulldogs move to 4-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference after a rival win.
POLAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Bangor Daily News

Messalonskee softball outhits Brewer in 3-2 victory

Messalonskee pitcher Morgan Wills allowed 2 hits, struck out 15, walked 1, pitched all 7. Catcher Payton Alexander. Brewer pitcher Morgan Downs pitched all 7, gave up 7 hits and 3 runs. Struck out 11 and walked 4. Hannah Reed was the catcher. In the third inning, Jordan Lambert singled...
BREWER, ME
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
745
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy