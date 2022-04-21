PREP SOFTBALL: North Port wins on walkoff homer

NORTH PORT — Jewelie Vanderkous hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give North Port a 2-1 victory over Riverview on Wednesday night.

The top of the eighth inning ended with a Riverview runner being gunned down at home plate on a great throw by center fielder Kaitlin Kohlenberg to catcher Cailinne Kelly.

North Port’s first two batters went quietly in the bottom of the inning against Rams pitcher Ava Johnston before Vanderkous stepped up and drove a 1-1 pitch over the left-center field fence to end it.

“I had a feeling in my stomach,” Vanderkous said. “I didn’t want to say anything or jinx it but I just felt like it was the right time and I just hit it out. It just happened. I knew when I hit it that it was gone.”

It was a fitting end to a pitchers’ duel between Vanderkous and Johnston, but the Bobcats junior got the upper hand by driving in both North Port runs at the plate.

“You really can’t ask for a better game,” Bobcats coach Chelsea Lowy said. “It was a great pitchers’ duel. Fortunately, we came out on top and we had somebody who could really take care of business both on the mound and at the plate.”

The Rams left the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and stranded two more in the second as Vanderkous pitched out of trouble in both frames.

The Bobcats broke the ice in the bottom of the third when Konstantine Belgrade was hit by a pitch and came around on a double by Vanderkous. The Rams tied it in the fifth inning as Michelle Dipuma doubled, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a base hit by Stephania Thompson.

North Port had a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Kelsey Raducci singled and stole second. Belgrade followed with a single up the middle, but Raducci was thrown out at home to keep the game deadlocked at 1-1.

The Rams stranded two runners again in the sixth, while Johnston retired nine Bobcat batters in a row until Vanderkous’s game-ending blast.

Vanderkous recorded 12 strikeouts through the first four innings, fanning seven straight at one point before the Rams recorded their first out that wasn’t by a strikeout on a ground ball in the fifth. After that, Riverview had base runners in every inning, but only managed to tally the single run.

“It was definitely my night tonight,” Vanderkous said. “I just stayed focused and made sure it wasn’t belt high where they could touch it. I’m glad my defense had my back because I was working pretty hard.”

Vanderkous gave up eight hits, walked three and finished with 13 strikeouts. Johnston allowed seven Bobcat hits, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out nine.

“There were some great defensive plays all around,” Lowy said. “Fortunately, we came up on the correct side of those plays and getting a walk-off home run, it’s a great win for these girls. We’re definitely hitting our stride right now.”

North Port improved to 11-6 and will have the rest of the week off before closing out its regular season with four games next week. Riverview fell to 5-16.