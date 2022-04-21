ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Why ‘4/20’ is associated with marijuana

By Nicole Cook
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bh9vp_0fFP4s4B00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — April 20 and marijuana? What exactly is the connection?

There have been many theories, such as 4/20 being the signal code police use when responding to a call involving people smoking marijuana or that there are 420 cannabinoids produced in the cannabis plant.

After a quick search, both theories turn out to be false.

Employees at Near to Me Dispensary in Birmingham collectively agreed that a story involving five men from California is where the association originated.

Phillip Reagan, a cashier at the store, said the men would gather at 4:20 p.m. every day after school to smoke marijuana and would use the term “4-20” to remind one another of the meeting.

Good heavens! 4 planets visible in a line in the sky this week

The group, known as the Waldos, were students at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would indeed meet at a statue on campus every day and later revealed to a reporter at TIME that they were the “inventors” of 4/20.

“Since school got out at 3:10, and since some of the Waldos had afterschool activities that lasted approximately one hour, someone decided that they should meet at exactly 4:20 p.m.,” the special edition TIME article read.

Steve Capper, a member of the group, said “We reminded each other about the meeting during the day by saluting each other in the halls and saying ‘4/20 Louie.'”

It is believed that the term became known worldwide because of the band Grateful Dead.

In a second interview with TIME, another Waldo named Dave Reddix explained that his older brother had helped him secure a job with the band. The band and those associated used the term when referring to activities involving marijuana, helping to popularize it even more.

As of April 2022, 18 states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. 37 states, including Alabama, have legalized the medical use of cannabis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Woodfin’s push to decriminalize marijuana gets pushback

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday saw another push from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to decriminalize the use of marijuana. The push arrived on 4/20, a day celebrated to fight the stigma of it. “People in Alabama deserve a second chance,” Woodfin said. He shared in a social media...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Waldo, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
AL.com

Alabama gambling ring sting jails 11; money, marijuana, gun seized

Nearly a dozen people were arrested after an illegal gambling ring bust in south Alabama Wednesday. Members of the narcotics/vice police unit in Mobile carried out a search warrant on a series of homes on Highland Avenue. According to the news release, $4,022 in gambling proceeds were taken in total, along with 32 grams of marijuana.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Wiat#San Rafael High School#Grateful Dead#Sec
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy