Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Zach Eflin: No-decision in Colorado

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Eflin allowed four runs on nine hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings during Wednesday's 9-6 win against the Rockies. He had five strikeouts and...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Tosses 4.2 innings

Saurez allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 frames in Friday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. The lone run to score against Suarez was Hunter Renfroe's sacrifice fly in the third frame. He threw 55 of 89 pitches for strikes and forced eight whiffs in the outing. The 26-year-old southpaw is now sporting a 4.38 ERA with a 9:7 K:BB through 12.1 innings this season. Suarez is projected to start at home against the Rockies next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Trentonian

Andrew McCutchen still fond of his three seasons with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen’s three years in Philadelphia didn’t feel like three years, by the honed senses of a 14-year veteran. There was the ACL tear that limited him to 59 games in 2019. There was 2020’s COVID-shortened and fan-restricted 60-game campaign. So when the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder reflected in the visitor’s dugout on Friday, he really only had one real season to look back on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out against southpaw

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. The veteran outfielder is hitting .225/.311/.350 with one home run in 40 at-bats. His absence could be related to the Tigers starting lefty Tarik Skubal. Randal Grichuk is starting in right field while Yonathan Daza enters the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision in quality start

Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five. The future Hall of Famer seemed headed for his second win of the year until he served up back-to-back homers to Santiago Espinal and Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3. Verlander still delivered his second straight quality start, and he doesn't seem to have missed a beat in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through his first 19 innings of 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Picking up spot start

Williams is slated to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams has covered a total of 1.2 innings between his two relief appearances on the season, but he'll be pressed into a starting role Saturday after a rainout earlier in the week required the Mets to break add an extra man to the rotation temporarily. According to Puma, manager Buck Showalter said Williams "would be more than an opener" Saturday, but fantasy managers should temper expectations for the right-hander's workload, given that he isn't fully built up for starting duty. Unless the Mets face an early deficit or build an early lead that proves insurmountable, Williams isn't likely to factor into the decision Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ

