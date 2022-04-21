ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Suffers knee sprain

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vogt sustained a sprained right knee during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Baltimore, John...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor receives Friday off

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Odor will sit out after the Orioles picked Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez as Friday's starting second and third basemen. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Odor has produced a...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Giants pick spot starter, could add red-hot Triple-A outfielder

WASHINGTON D.C. -- One part of the weekend roster puzzle was put into place early Friday morning when the Giants announced that left-hander Sam Long will start the first game against the Washington Nationals. When the other shoe drops, it could add an intriguing young outfielder to the roster. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots might make another change to their receiving corps fairly soon. Earlier this month, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition has pushed N’Keal Harry further down the depth chart. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently spoke to Harry’s...
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitless in season debut

Ahmed went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets. Ahmed's shoulder injury improved to the point where he was activated from the injured list Friday. He'll resume his role as the primary shortstop, although the plan is for him to be eased back into the lineup, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. That means Ahmed won't be starting every day immediately. In corresponding decisions, the Diamondbacks sent Yonny Hernandez back to Triple-A Reno and kept prospect Geraldo Perdomo, who will share shortstop with Ahmed while also getting practice time at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision in quality start

Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five. The future Hall of Famer seemed headed for his second win of the year until he served up back-to-back homers to Santiago Espinal and Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3. Verlander still delivered his second straight quality start, and he doesn't seem to have missed a beat in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through his first 19 innings of 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Orioles rally in 6th, Chirinos has 3 RBIs in win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann put on a self-deprecating grin when asked to reveal his secret for striking out AL MVP Shohei Ohtani three straight times. “Trust the slider, I guess,” he said. The Orioles' tricky lefty and his teammates have ample reason to trust the progress...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Picking up spot start

Williams is slated to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams has covered a total of 1.2 innings between his two relief appearances on the season, but he'll be pressed into a starting role Saturday after a rainout earlier in the week required the Mets to break add an extra man to the rotation temporarily. According to Puma, manager Buck Showalter said Williams "would be more than an opener" Saturday, but fantasy managers should temper expectations for the right-hander's workload, given that he isn't fully built up for starting duty. Unless the Mets face an early deficit or build an early lead that proves insurmountable, Williams isn't likely to factor into the decision Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Probable starter for Sunday

The Rockies list Kuhl (hip) as their probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Detroit. Kuhl's inclusion on the pitching schedule for this weekend's series in Detroit confirms that he felt fine coming out of his between-starts bullpen session after he was nagged by a right hip issue in his most recent outing Monday against the Phillies. Despite being at less-than-optimal health against Philadelphia, Kuhl cruised through six shutout innings at Coors Field en route to nabbing his first win of the season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

What we learned as Slater sparks Giants' win over Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The next time you have the inclination to get mad at the Giants for not signing a big-time free agent pitcher -- or even one of their own, like Kevin Gausman -- to a long-term contract, remember the first two innings of Friday night's game at Nationals Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Steven Duggar: Heading to 60-day IL

Duggar was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with a left oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old suffered the oblique strain during Thursday's game against the Mets and will now be sidelined for at least the next two months. Austin Slater and Mauricio Dubon should see increased reps in center field during Duggar's absence, and Heliot Ramos or Luke Williams could be promoted to provide depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

