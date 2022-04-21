ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves after HBP

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Springer exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch near...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Red Sox, Mets Prospects Brawl In Minor League Game

Is there bad blood brewing between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets from the depths of their respective organizations?. Nevertheless, the question bears asking after prospects from the Major League Baseball clubs brawled Thursday in Portland, Maine, at Hadlock Field in a minor-league game between the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s affiliate at that level.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 4/22/2022

What a Friday MLB slate to look forward to so far! Another highly anticipated matchup will take place on Friday evening as the Toronto Blue Jays will travel south to Minute Maid Park to battle it out with the Houston Astros. It is about that time once again to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Astros prediction and pick will take place.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes history even before he takes the mound to dominate Astros

On Wednesday night in Houston, Shohei Ohtani's latest appointment with history was prelude to a dominating performance on the mound against the division-rival Astros. The Angels' two-way superstar and the 2021 AL MVP was batting leadoff in Joe Maddon's lineup, and in the top of the first Ohtani and his mates were able to hang six runs on Houston starter Jake Odorizzi, who lasted just ⅔ of an inning. In all, 11 Angels hitters came to the plate in the top of the first, and that means Ohtani came to the plate twice (he walked and doubled). That, in turn, meant that Ohtani has once again made history:
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez on Boston bench versus Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are giving Hernandez a day off for the first time this season. Jackie Bradley Jr. is covering center field and hitting sixth, while Trevor Story is in the leadoff role. Christian Arroyo is entering the lineup to bat ninth and play right field.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
Click2Houston.com

George Springer is back in Houston, but he’s not in Friday night’s lineup against his former Astros teammates

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros star George Springer is back in town. However, he won’t be part of the Blue Jays’ Friday starting lineup against his former teammates. Springer was hit by a pitch on Wednesday, was not a part of the Jays’ Thursday lineup, but he did get in Thursday’s game as a pinch hitter, which had potentially upped his chances of being in Toronto’s lineup Friday with the Jays beginning a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out against southpaw

Blackmon is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. The veteran outfielder is hitting .225/.311/.350 with one home run in 40 at-bats. His absence could be related to the Tigers starting lefty Tarik Skubal. Randal Grichuk is starting in right field while Yonathan Daza enters the lineup in center field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Probable starter for Sunday

The Rockies list Kuhl (hip) as their probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game in Detroit. Kuhl's inclusion on the pitching schedule for this weekend's series in Detroit confirms that he felt fine coming out of his between-starts bullpen session after he was nagged by a right hip issue in his most recent outing Monday against the Phillies. Despite being at less-than-optimal health against Philadelphia, Kuhl cruised through six shutout innings at Coors Field en route to nabbing his first win of the season.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Picking up spot start

Williams is slated to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams has covered a total of 1.2 innings between his two relief appearances on the season, but he'll be pressed into a starting role Saturday after a rainout earlier in the week required the Mets to break add an extra man to the rotation temporarily. According to Puma, manager Buck Showalter said Williams "would be more than an opener" Saturday, but fantasy managers should temper expectations for the right-hander's workload, given that he isn't fully built up for starting duty. Unless the Mets face an early deficit or build an early lead that proves insurmountable, Williams isn't likely to factor into the decision Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitless in season debut

Ahmed went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets. Ahmed's shoulder injury improved to the point where he was activated from the injured list Friday. He'll resume his role as the primary shortstop, although the plan is for him to be eased back into the lineup, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. That means Ahmed won't be starting every day immediately. In corresponding decisions, the Diamondbacks sent Yonny Hernandez back to Triple-A Reno and kept prospect Geraldo Perdomo, who will share shortstop with Ahmed while also getting practice time at third base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision in quality start

Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five. The future Hall of Famer seemed headed for his second win of the year until he served up back-to-back homers to Santiago Espinal and Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3. Verlander still delivered his second straight quality start, and he doesn't seem to have missed a beat in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through his first 19 innings of 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Boston Praises Kevin Gausman After Shutdown Performance

The Boston Red Sox ran into Kevin Gausman at his best Thursday at Fenway Park, and the right-hander helped the Toronto Blue Jays claim a 3-2 verdict in the series finale. The Blue Jays starting pitcher was dominant while silencing Boston’s bats, throwing 80% of his pitches for strikes while needing just 61 pitches to get through his first six innings of work. Gausman (8.0 innings, seven hits, one run, nine strikeouts) was pulled after allowing his seventh knock on a lead-off single by Trevor Story in the ninth inning.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Matt Manning: Throws bullpen session

Manning (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. This is the first bullpen session he has thrown since his shoulder first flared up. Manning struck out four with zero walks in eight innings prior to landing on the injured list. It's unclear when he will be activated, but it's promising that he is already throwing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Tigers' Javier Baez: Eyeing Sunday return

Baez (thumb) is hoping to return Sunday against the Rockies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Saturday was the earliest he reportedly could have returned, but he will miss both games of the twin bill. He will take batting practice on the field in preparation for a return Sunday. Harold Castro will start at shortstop in his absence.
DENVER, CO

