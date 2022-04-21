Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves after HBP

On Wednesday night in Houston, Shohei Ohtani's latest appointment with history was prelude to a dominating performance on the mound against the division-rival Astros. The Angels' two-way superstar and the 2021 AL MVP was batting leadoff in Joe Maddon's lineup, and in the top of the first Ohtani and his mates were able to hang six runs on Houston starter Jake Odorizzi, who lasted just ⅔ of an inning. In all, 11 Angels hitters came to the plate in the top of the first, and that means Ohtani came to the plate twice (he walked and doubled). That, in turn, meant that Ohtani has once again made history:

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO