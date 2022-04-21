ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy shift creates opening for ‘world’s largest batteries’

 2 days ago

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Sprawled like a gigantic swimming pool atop a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan is an asphalt-and-clay pond holding enough water to produce electricity for 1.6 million households. It’s part of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, which uses simple technology: Water is piped from...

Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

Solego is a modular solar power system that’s also green in another way

Many solar power stations and batteries claim to be green because of how they charge, but this modular solar system is really green inside and out. A lot more people are becoming conscious of their fossil fuel use, especially when they’re actually trying to live off the grid or survive a power outage. Typical gasoline-chugging generators have long been considered to be not only wasteful but also dangerous, especially when used indoors. A need breed of portable power stations has been presenting cleaner, quieter, and greener options that use safer rechargeable batteries for power. To complete the green picture, these can even be charged via solar power. What might be a convenience for hikers, trekkers, and adventurers might be a life necessity for other people in other parts of the world, and that’s exactly what the Solego 2.0 is attempting to bring to regions where the grid is virtually non-existent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Industry
Michigan Business
Simplemost

Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
FRANCE
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eenews.net

NextEra warns of ‘outrageous’ downside of Biden solar probe

NextEra Energy Inc.’s chief executive blasted the Commerce Department yesterday over its probe into solar panel imports and called on Congress to pass “Build Back Better” legislation to combat high energy prices. CEO John Ketchum described Commerce’s investigation as “silly,” arguing that the look at whether Chinese...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Biden Announces $6 Billion To Revive Dying Nuclear Power Plants

As the US focuses on pushing towards cleaner energy sources, the Biden administration has now pledged $6 billion to save fusion power plants across the nation from closure, reports the Associated Press. This will mark the largest financial investment into old nuclear plants the US has ever made, and will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Biden to use infrastructure money to keep nuclear plants open

Nuclear plants occupy an odd position in the US's energy landscape. They're currently the most expensive form of generation out there, and many of the plants are a decade or more past their planned life span. At the same time, nuclear power is the US's largest single source of low-carbon electricity generation, accounting for almost as much as wind, solar, and hydro combined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Solar battery maker sonnen said on Thursday that it will offer retail buyers of new rooftop photovoltaic systems in Germany an inexpensive power supply from the third quarter of 2022. Berlin has passed renewable power legislation to speed up the country’s transition to low-carbon fuels and eliminate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden announces $6bn bailout for nuclear power plants to ramp up carbon-free power

President Joe Biden has announced a $6bn bail-out for struggling nuclear power plants, citing its role in transitioning the US away from dependency on fossil fuels. The US Department of Energy told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a civil nuclear credit program has opened with the intention of bailing out financially “distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors”.Owners or operators of nuclear power reactors that are expected to shut down for economic reasons can apply for funding to avoid closing prematurely. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close.The second...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Heat-driven photovoltaic device hits 40 percent efficiency

As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
TECHNOLOGY

