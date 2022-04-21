ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BART, Muni, Caltrain, VTA, AC Transit All Drop Mask Rules

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will no longer require masks on public transit and at transit hubs like bus stops and airports following the federal mask mandate for transit being struck down this week. What’s the latest?. SF’s Muni. including taxis and paratransit (effective 12:01am on 4/21) Caltrain, VTA and AC...

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida on April 18 overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, saying the order exceeded the agency's authority. The mandate was set to expire May 3. As a result, airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making mask-wearing optional or continuing to require them.
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
In the wake of a judge's ruling Monday that struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's transit masking rules, major U.S. airlines have made mask-wearing optional for both passengers and employees. Though customers are free to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so, passengers will not be required to mask up on many carriers for the first time in years.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3.
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden, prompting major airlines to quickly drop the requirement. In light of the decision, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which runs security at airports, will not enforce directives "requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time," an administration official said.
Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
As of April 19th, Uber and Lyft no longer require riders and drivers to wear masks on trips. This policy change comes just hours after a judge in Florida ruled that the CDC’s COVID-19 mask mandate for airplanes and public transit systems is unlawful. Masks are no longer required...
After requiring travelers to wear a mask for nearly two years, Uber and Lyft recently announced that riders and drivers alike will no longer be required to wear a mask on a trip. The rideshare companies both took to their respective Twitter accounts on April 19 to announce their updated COVID-19 safety policies changes, but many people were left feeling like they had more questions than answers. Here’s what you need to know about Uber and Lyft’s new mask policies before your next ride.
