ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Eggcellent or unclean — Easter egg roll controversy

By Emily White
usustatesman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Easter, Logan residents participate in an egg roll on Old Main Hill. But what started out as a fun event for kids has turned into a mess two days in the making, according to J.D. Armentrout. As a graduate student at Utah State University, Armentrout has been aware...

usustatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
Power 95.9

Alien-Looking Dangerous Creature Now Found on Texas Beaches

So, question: What feeds on Portuguese Man-O-Wars, is only about an inch long, very pretty, and can set fire to you with their sting? Answer: A little sea slug called a Blue Sea Dragon or Glaucus atlanticus, and they're hitting Texas beaches right now. Before these little creatures came along...
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Society
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Logan, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Richards
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
Go Valley Kids

13 Earth Day Events & 11 Ideas for Earth Day with Kids!

Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
APPLETON, WI
FOX43.com

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#The Eggs#Birds#Eggcellent#Utah State University#Usu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Distractify

Why Do Worms Pop out of the Ground When It Rains? It's Not for the Reason You Think

Nature is full of all kinds of interesting things. Animals, plants, and whatever else is out there have all adapted to their environments over the years. Often, this means that things happen that humans don't understand. For example, worms are interesting creatures. They make their way through the earth without hands or feet to guide them. Another one of their behaviors has people feeling particularly perplexed.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy