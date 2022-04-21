ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

2 wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

By Tony Rhodin
 2 days ago
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Allentown, city police confirm. The adult victims were taken...

