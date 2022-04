Some subscribers, as Elvis would say, were all shook up April 1 when they read about the 120-story skyscraper coming to Coeur d’Alene’s waterfront. Tongue firmly cheeked, “reporter” April Fuhl told of plans by developer Victor E. Kruschev to build the monstrosity east of The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Shockingly, the plan called for hundreds of suites to be reserved as headquarters for Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the American Communist Party.

