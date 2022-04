Cancer is a horrible disease. Unfortunately, it's also one we know all too well in the Tri-State. According to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Indiana ranks seventh in the entire nation for cancer death rates with just over 162 people out of every 100,000 dying from some form of cancer. For our neighbors south of the Ohio River in Kentucky, that number jumps to a more grim 177 people per 100,000 making them the number one state in the country with the highest cancer death rate. That's why it's important to visit your doctor for regular check-ups, especially if you notice something is a little off.

