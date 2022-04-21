Frederick County Board of Elections is short hundreds of election judges

A new state law has changed the Frederick County Board of Elections' plan to cut back on polling locations this year, as the board seeks hundreds of more election judges.

In 2018, the board had 63 polling sites across the county. It hoped to cut back to 37 sites this year.

But a law passed by the General Assembly this month requires counties to have at least as many polling sites in 2022 as they had in 2018.

As of Monday, the board had 538 election judges signed up, said county Election Director Barbara Wagner. In 2018, the board relied on nearly 950 election judges to run its 63 polling sites.

“We really do need the citizens of Frederick County to come out for us,” Wagner said.

While training sessions have begun, there is no deadline to sign up to be an election judge and anyone who does will immediately join the ongoing training, Wagner said. Those interested can find more information at FrederickCountyMD.gov/vote.

Election judges are paid $175 per day, plus $50 for a mandatory training class. Chief judges, who receive specialized training, receive $225 per day and $75 for training, according to the Board of Elections’ website.

The Board of Elections has voted to offer extended pay for election judges this year for extra hours, if necessary.

Election judges are paid to work a set number of hours, but the option for extended pay would ensure they are compensated for any extra hours they work if, for example, polling places remain open longer than scheduled due to inclement weather.

“If you’re in it for the money, you’re in it for the wrong reasons,” said Les Evans, who has worked as a chief judge since 2010.

Evans, 60, who lives on the Frederick County side of New Windsor, said he became an election judge because he values the service of the job. He’s got the right temperament, too, considering voters sometimes offer poll workers a piece of their mind.

Election days can be 15 hours long for poll workers, but they’re rewarding, Evans said.

A team of election judges must be at each voting site to set up before doors open to the public. Throughout Election Day, election judges answer questions voters may have, ensure votes are counted and, at day's end, get vote totals to local boards of election.

“Somebody has to do it,” Evans said. “If nobody volunteers, then what do we have?”

Wagner has encouraged people to vote by mail and to take advantage of the eight days of early voting that will begin July 7.

“I can’t stress that enough,” she said.

Maryland law requires that all registered voters get an application to vote by mail. The county Board of Elections has already received more than 15,000 mail-in ballot applications, far more than the 883 mail ballots cast four years ago.

The Board of Elections is scheduled to meet May 4 to vote to finalize the county’s list of polling places, Wagner said. And in the meantime, members will continue to recruit and train election judges and prepare for the July primary.

“It’s going to be tough,” Wagner said, “and we will do what we can.”

A proposed list of the county’s polling places is available on the Board of Elections’ website.