ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Search on for missing teen from Frankfort

By Tom Kenny
WTVQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort Police are looking for a missing 16-year old...

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

MISSING: Have you seen this missing teen from Marion?

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities are looking for a teenager last seen about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Triple J Park in Marion. Casey Isaiah Hughes,15, stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has long blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots and two hoop earrings.
MARION, NC
WTVQ

UPDATE: Missing Lexington man found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Lexington Police canceled the Golden Alert for Jonathan Patterson some 90-minutes after it was issued when he was found safe. Lexington Police issued a ‘Golden Alert’ for a man who went missing around noon on Thursday, April 21. 2022. 30-year old Jonathan Patterson walked away...
LEXINGTON, KY
FUN 107

Attleboro Police Search for Missing Local Teen

ATTLEBORO — Police in Attleboro are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing teenage boy who police said ran away from a group home last week. According to police, 17-year-old Jacob Cordeiro escaped from Journey Home on Lindsey Street on March 17. Group home...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NBC Miami

Plantation Police Searching for Missing Endangered Teen

A 13-year-old boy has gone missing after running away from home, Plantation police said. Gayden Russell was last seen at the 9300 block of northwest 18th Court at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday and his destination is unknown. The boy is described as a white male, 5’0”, 100 lbs., with blue...
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Brooklyn, KY
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Wtvq
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy