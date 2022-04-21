Provisional May election declaration times, in chronological order

Here is an updated list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on May 5 in England , Scotland and Wales.

The main list contains 200 local authorities and has been arranged chronologically.

It is followed by a separate list with details for the seven mayoral elections also taking place on May 5.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change.

– Local authorities (all times are for Friday May 6 except where stated)Halton 00:05Bolton 00:30Broxbourne 00:30Basildon 01:00Brentwood 01:00Exeter 01:00Hart 01:00Rushmoor 01:00Tameside 01:00Newcastle-upon-Tyne 01:30South Tyneside 01:30Tamworth 01:30Wigan 01:30Worcester 01:30Amber Valley 02:00Chorley 02:00Croydon 02:00Harlow 02:00Hartlepool 02:00North Tyneside 02:00Plymouth 02:00Redditch 02:00Rochford 02:00Sandwell 02:00Sefton 02:00Sunderland 02:00Thurrock 02:00Wirral 02:00Oldham 02:15Cumberland 02:30Fareham 02:30Ipswich 02:30Lincoln 02:30North East Lincolnshire 02:30Peterborough 02:30Preston 02:30Stevenage 02:30Eastleigh 03:00Epping Forest 03:00Hammersmith & Fulham 03:00Oxford 03:00Portsmouth 03:00Sheffield 03:00Southend-on-Sea 03:00Tandridge 03:00Waltham Forest 03:00Westminster 03:00Wolverhampton 03:00Colchester 03:30Kingston-upon-Hull 03:30Redbridge 03:30Barking & Dagenham 04:00Coventry 04:00Dudley 04:00Ealing 04:00Hillingdon 04:00Nuneaton & Bedworth 04:00Salford 04:00Sutton 04:00Bexley 04:30Hounslow 04:30Derby 05:00Havering 05:00Kensington & Chelsea 05:00Merton 05:00Southampton 05:00Southwark 05:00Richmond-upon-Thames 05:30Wandsworth 05:30Enfield 06:00Stockport 06:00Brent 06:30Barnet 07:00Barnsley 07:00Gateshead 12:30Moray 12:30Cambridge 13:00Cannock Chase 13:00Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 13:00Huntingdonshire 13:00Orkney Islands 13:00Perth & Kinross 13:00Shetland Islands 13:00Solihull 13:00Walsall 13:00Westmorland & Furness 13:00Calderdale 13:30Carmarthenshire 14:00Castle Point 14:00Cheltenham 14:00Conwy 14:00Crawley 14:00Dumfries & Galloway 14:00Dundee 14:00East Renfrewshire 14:00Elmbridge 14:00Inverclyde 14:00Maidstone 14:00Rossendale 14:00Runnymede 14:00Slough 14:00West Oxfordshire 14:00Worthing 14:00Wrexham 14:00Argyll & Bute 14:30Burnley 14:30Clackmannanshire 14:30East Lothian 14:30Fife 14:30Havant 14:30Reigate & Banstead 14:30Scottish Borders 14:30Three Rivers 14:30Woking 14:30Aberdeen 15:00Aberdeenshire 15:00Angus 15:00Blaenau Gwent 15:00Bromley 15:00Caerphilly 15:00Camden 15:00Denbighshire 15:00East Ayrshire 15:00Flintshire 15:00Hyndburn 15:00Knowsley 15:00Manchester 15:00Merthyr Tydfil 15:00Newcastle-under-Lyme 15:00North Ayrshire 15:00Reading 15:00South Ayrshire 15:00South Cambridgeshire 15:00Stirling 15:00Torfaen 15:00Trafford 15:00Welwyn Hatfield 15:00West Dunbartonshire 15:00West Lothian 15:00Ceredigion 15:30East Dunbartonshire 15:30Edinburgh 15:30Falkirk 15:30Isle of Anglesey 15:30North Lanarkshire 15:30Rochdale 15:30West Lancashire 15:30Highland 15:45Adur 16:00Birmingham 16:00Blackburn with Darwen 16:00Glasgow 16:00Haringey 16:00Hastings 16:00Midlothian 16:00Milton Keynes 16:00Mole Valley 16:00Norwich 16:00Rhondda Cynon Taf 16:00Rugby 16:00Somerset 16:00South Lanarkshire 16:00St Albans 16:00Leeds 16:30Pendle 16:30Tunbridge Wells 16:30Basingstoke & Deane 17:00Bridgend 17:00Cardiff 17:00Gosport 17:00Gwynedd 17:00Harrow 17:00North Yorkshire 17:00Powys 17:00St Helens 17:00Swansea 17:00Swindon 17:00Wakefield 17:00Watford 17:00Wokingham 17:00Pembrokeshire 17:30Renfrewshire 17:30Bradford 18:00Greenwich 18:00Islington 18:00Lambeth 18:00Lewisham 18:00Monmouthshire 18:00Neath Port Talbot 18:00Newport 18:00Winchester 18:00Kingston-upon-Thames 18:00Kirklees 18:30North Hertfordshire 18:30Hackney 19:00Newham 19:00Cherwell 19:30Vale of Glamorgan 20:00Bury 20:30Tower Hamlets Saturday May 7 17:00

– Mayors (all times are for Friday May 6)Hackney 12:00Newham 13:00Lewisham 13:00Watford 13:00South Yorkshire 16:00Tower Hamlets 17:00Croydon 22:30