The Masked Singer US: Who are The Prince, Queen Cobra, Baby Mammoth, and Space Bunny? Here’s what we know

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9Vzs_0fFOn4oj00

With Firefly crowned the winner of the first round and Ringmaster crowned the winner of the second on The Masked Singer , the competition continued on 20 April with its final batch of contestants.

The US version of the celebrity singing show – which began its seventh season on 9 March – sees a host of famous names dressing in elaborate costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempts to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season, the contestants are categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Below is everything we know, clues and all, about the remaining competitors from the third round.

Jack in the Box was the first to be eliminated, as their identity was revealed to be former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The Prince

As the last representative left to perform for Team Good, The Prince continued the gang’s streak of wowing the judges with his bilingual rendition of Ricky Martin’s “La Copa de la Vida”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igloJ_0fFOn4oj00

Featured in his clue video were a Mars ball, a diamond ring, and a workout video priced at $20.06.

Based on his performance alone, judge Ken Jeong assumed he was likely a professional singer and guessed Enrique Iglesias. Judge Robin Thicke understood his clues to point to a sports player and guessed Derek Jeter, while Jenny McCarthy countered with Alex Rodriguez.

Baby Mammoth

Performing first for Team Cuddly was Baby Mammoth with her rendition of “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline.

Her clue video highlighted a silver medal with the number two and a cheerleader reference.

First to make his guess was judge Jeong with Nancy Kerrigan, judge Nicole Scherzinger guessed Kathleen Turner, and judge Thicke went with Rachael Ray.

Queen Cobra

Also performing for Team Bad was Queen Cobra with her version of “Good as Hell” by Lizzo.

Included in her video of clues were references to a rocket ship, a Batman logo, and a photo of Bradly Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZYQr_0fFOn4oj00

This led judge Jeong to assume she might be The Dark Knight Rises alum, Anne Hathaway. However, judge McCarthy couldn’t help but think she might be a duo of Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith due to the two cobras featured in her clues.

Space Bunny

Next to take the stage for Team Cuddly was Space Bunny, who sang Henry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line”.

Highlighted in his clue-mercial were a basketball, a bee sting, a red handprint, and a dog.

Judge Scherzinger was confident with her answer of Lebron James. Yet, judge Thicke was convinced it might be a Caribbean singer in disguise, perhaps Sean Paul.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

