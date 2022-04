Baylor guard Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he's declaring for the NBA Draft but will keep his options open to return to college for a fifth season. Mayer explored the NBA Draft waters last spring before deciding to return to Baylor for his senior year. Since the 2020-21 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions, players have the option of a fifth season of college eligibility.

