Vigo County, IN

Public invited to meeting on Bicentennial Park project

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials said a potential outdoor shelter and campground are in store for a park in Vigo County.

Area residents were invited to a meeting Wednesday evening to learn more about what’s in store at Bicentennial Park. It’s located just West of the Wabash River near the Wabashiki Trail.

The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a $500,000 matching grant from the Vigo County Council. It will be used for a land and water conservation project which would involve floodplains and wetlands. Organizers said the entire project is estimated at one million dollars and will begin once the funds are approved.

Superintendent of Vigo County Parks Adam Grossman said this upgrade is needed.

“Our biggest hope is to better serve the community. That’s always our goal. There’s a need in the community for that,” Grossman stated. “COVID has taught us that people want to get outside, you want to have that space outside. This grant is going to be really important to make sure we get the infrastructure to be able to do that.”

Officials will know in September whether or not the funds have been approved by the County Council.
If the funding is approved the project will begin immediately and should be completed by the following year.

