ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Piers Morgan talks tense fight with Trump

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2es1Po_0fFOkB5c00

( The Hill ) — Former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan described a meltdown former President Trump had at Mar-a-Lago after he was handed a list of nasty things the British reporter had said about him just before an interview in an op-ed for The New York Post .

In the op-ed, Morgan says a producer for his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” told him the list was “a collection of quotes you’ve apparently said about President Trump in the past two years. Someone sent it to him in the last hour, and the quotes are not good. In fact, they’re really bad.”

The quotes included Morgan, who was Trump’s first “Celebrity Apprentice” winner, saying Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was wrong for his election fraud claims and should be barred from office.

Secretly recorded call adds to controversy swirling around Cawthorn

In the op-ed, Morgan alleges the document was sent by British politician Nigel Farage, who works at Morgan’s rival UK network GB News and met with Trump three days before the interview. Trump did not reveal the identity to Morgan but said the document was sent from someone in London.

Morgan went to Trump’s office to try to remedy the situation, as this is the first interview to kick off his show on April 25.

”What the f— is this?” Trump supposedly said when Morgan was in his office.

”I thought we were friends?” Trump reportedly continued. “This is so disloyal! After all I’ve done for you? Why would you say all this about me?”

“I’ve always been critical of you when I’ve felt you deserved it,” Piers says he told Trump in his office, “but as you know, I’ve also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you doing our interview.”

Morgan was able to redirect the conversation to golf and Trump eventually agreed to still do the initially agreed upon 20-minute interview.

However, the interview went on for 75 minutes, with Piers saying they talked about many subjects and even exchanged laughs.

However, the interview also took an intense turn once Morgan brought up Trump’s false election fraud claims.

Musk tweets another mysterious message after Twitter takeover offer

Morgan said Trump called him a fool six times after he said he didn’t believe the election was stolen.

“He was back to the furious Trump he’d been in his office and branded me a fool six more times, in between calling Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell ‘stupid’, and his former vice-president Mike Pence ‘foolish and weak,’” Morgan wrote. “Our collective crime was that none of us agree he had the election stolen.”

Trump reportedly said “that’s it” and got up to leave the interview until Morgan reminded him they didn’t talk about his golf game. Trump briefly sat back down and talked for a few moments before getting up again, yelling “turn the cameras off” and leaving.

Morgan said he wrote Trump an email thanking him for his time and saying he didn’t want to be dishonest with him just to keep him happy. He said Trump hasn’t responded in 10 days.

“Perhaps we’ll never speak again, and our friendship is over?” Morgan wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#The New York Post#Gb News
Daily Mail

Chris Wallace says he quit Fox News for CNN+ because he 'no longer felt comfortable' with coverage of 2020 results and reveals he complained to bosses about Tucker Carlson's January 6 documentary

Chris Wallace has revealed he quit Fox News for CNN+ over his discomfort at the conservative network's coverage of the 2020 election results and January 6 riots. Speaking to the New York Times Sunday, Wallace, 74, also revealed he'd spent much of last year looking for a new job, before being poached by CNN to join its new streaming service in December 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy