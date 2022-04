Okay, so this Collapse has a punchline, which is that the Milwaukee Bucks won it all in 2021. But that outcome only makes the era preceding it more compelling. The prior very-good Bucks team took the league by storm in 2001. They almost made it to the Finals ... and then fell very hard very fast. The demolition of that "Big Three," and the years of losing (but not rebuilding) that followed are worth exploring. Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal Directed and edited by Jiazhen Zhang Motion graphics by Michael Das.

