Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors is the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced Saturday. Barnes, 20, was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in the regular season. In Game 1 of a first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Barnes finished with 15 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds, but suffered a foot injury that kept him out for the next two games.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO