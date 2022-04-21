ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Charges Dismissed Against Kona Man Initially Accused of Burglary

bigislandnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges against a Kailua-Kona man in connection to home burglaries that occurred in October 2019 have been dismissed. According to court documents filed Dec. 22, 2021, 3rd Circuit Court Judge Wendy...

bigislandnow.com



