We released our final player rankings for the men's college basketball recruits in the 2022 class, and this group of players now becomes the next class of freshmen. Several players held onto the No. 1 spot and in the top 10. Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren reclassified up and played at Memphis this past season. Shaedon Sharpe then took over at the top, but he enrolled at Kentucky. Jazian Gortman, ranked No. 7 at one point, went to Overtime Elite.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO