ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Boys volleyball: Short-handed Bulldogs give West Warwick a battle in loss

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys volleyball team lost 3-0 to West Warwick on Wednesday, but that score doesn't indicate how close the Division II match was. The set...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs fall in nonleague game to Fitch

WESTERLY — Westerly High was limited to one first-half goal and lost to Fitch, 12-6, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday. Liam Cody scored three goals for the Bulldogs (1-4). Jack Morrone, Eric Fusaro and Matthew Horton each added a goal, and Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each had an assist.
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Westerly, RI
Westerly, RI
Sports
City
West Warwick, RI
The Providence Journal

Mount St. Charles hands Cumberland its first loss of season in Division II boys lacrosse

WOONSOCKET — Last year, the Mount St. Charles lacrosse team won the Division IV title, the program’s first championship in 13 years. Mount hasn’t lost a step since the realignment put them up in Division II this spring. Playing fellow unbeaten Cumberland on Friday afternoon, the Mounties showed what it’s going to take to be a title contender this season. They put it all together in the third quarter, turning a three-goal halftime lead into a rout by the time the fourth started and, though the Clippers fought back, Mount’s eventual 15-11 win was never really in doubt.
CUMBERLAND, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Short Handed#Division Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Turner wins two events for Bears in quad meet

EAST LYME — Ryan Turner finished first in two events for Stonington High in a boys track and field meet with East Lyme, Fitch and New London on Friday. Team scores were not kept and relays were not run. Turner was first in the 400 (54.1) and the high...
EAST LYME, CT
The Day

Unbeaten Bacon continues its offensive attack against Whalers

New London — Bacon Academy junior James Gumbs doubled to lead off Thursday afternoon's baseball game. Thus began yet another offensive outburst by the Bobcats. Bacon rattled off 14 hits and took advantage of a few New London miscues to win, 11-5, and remain unbeaten in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II game at Sal Amanti Field.
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy