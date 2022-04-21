ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers exchanged messages about protecting multiple Trump associates

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Newly released text messages from the far-right group called the Oath Keepers show a series of exchanges between members on how to best protect certain Trump allies during the Jan. 6th insurrection.

According to The Hill , the messages allegedly express safety concerns for Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, while expressing the need to protect him because he has “critical data.”

Prior to running for Congress, Jackson was Trump’s White House doctor, who famously claimed the former president’s diet was “excellent,” despite numerous reports of his consumption of fast food.

Jackson also gained notoriety due to his failed nomination as Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs.

Piers Morgan talks tense fight with Trump: ‘What the f— is this’

The Hill notes that other key members within Trump’s orbit were allegedly requesting the Oath Keepers for help with security. The group claims former White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows, as well as a radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, were requesting their assistance.

The founder of the militia group, Stewart Rhodes, expressed within the text messages the group’s plans to provide “personal security detail”, which he calls PSD, to multiple organizers of the Stop the Steal rally.

“Bottom line is those of you wanting to do PSD details will get plenty of opportunities. We may also end up assisting the PSD for Alex Jones again. Which was a great feather in our cap. We worked superbly will with both Alex Jones security team (who are awesome guys),” he said.

Rhodes is currently facing seditious conspiracy charges and has been subpoenaed to testify before the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

Despite the group attempting to provide security assistance to Trump officials, as well as Rep. Jackson, it is unclear if anyone took them up on their offer for security assistance.

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson – on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside covers him. He has critical data to protect,” one unidentified Oath Keepers member says in a group text.

“Give him my cell,” responds Rhodes.

The Oath Keepers are considered one of the more extreme groups that participated in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

