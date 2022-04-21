DePaul survey assesses the COVID aftershocks for nurses

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A new DePaul University study looks at the emotional toll the early months of COVID had on nurses and some of the problems that remain for them.

Assistant Professor of Nursing Shannon Simonovich said researchers talked with 100 nurses working in hospitals, medical centers and clinics.

The survey found nurses have done a lot of delayed coping with the large amount of death, stress and fear they faced. These feelings may remain in these later stages of the pandemic, Simonovich said.

Hospitals and policy makers should find ways to address the emotional well-being of nurses and reduce burnout in the field, she said.

“Even though we’re over two years in, by recognizing what everyone has been through and recognizing that needs might still exist, to rebuild those relationships and retain the nursing workforce I think that would be a really worthwhile investment,” she said.

The study was published in SAGE Open Nursing.