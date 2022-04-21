ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DePaul survey assesses the COVID aftershocks for nurses

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCp2n_0fFOeMRV00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A new DePaul University study looks at the emotional toll the early months of COVID had on nurses and some of the problems that remain for them.

Assistant Professor of Nursing Shannon Simonovich said researchers talked with 100 nurses working in hospitals, medical centers and clinics.

The survey found nurses have done a lot of delayed coping with the large amount of death, stress and fear they faced. These feelings may remain in these later stages of the pandemic, Simonovich said.

Hospitals and policy makers should find ways to address the emotional well-being of nurses and reduce burnout in the field, she said.

“Even though we’re over two years in, by recognizing what everyone has been through and recognizing that needs might still exist, to rebuild those relationships and retain the nursing workforce I think that would be a really worthwhile investment,” she said.

The study was published in SAGE Open Nursing.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Depaul University#Aftershocks#Stress#Sage Open Nursing
MedicalXpress

Physicians working in physician-owned practices more likely to be satisfied with their electronic health records

Despite having benefits for information exchange and patient safety, electronic health records (EHR) have had drawbacks for daily practice and the physician experience. Some studies suggest that physicians practicing in solo or physician-owned practices have lower burnout, but it's not clear how practice ownership influences doctors' experiences with the EHR. To answer this question, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators used data from the National Electronic Health Records Survey to examine the relationship between physician ownership of their practices and satisfaction with the EHR.
HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses More Likely to Be the Target of Violence Than Ever Before

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows just how dangerous it is to be a nurse. The statistics show that healthcare workers are now six times more likely to experience violence in the workplace than the average U.S. worker. For those at nursing and residential facilities, the rate is even higher, 10 times the average worker. Cumulatively, the healthcare and social services industries have the highest rate of workplace violence in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
psychologytoday.com

Surviving Childhood Trauma

Titus, 6 foot 3 and all smiles, sought executive coaching with me. He wanted to learn better ways to impress upon his superiors that he deserved a promotion. I asked Titus about his background. He was born in upstate New York. As an infant, he was left outside in the winter cold so his parents would not be disturbed by his crying. Rescued by a concerned neighbor, he was placed in a foster home. He witnessed domestic violence between his foster parents. Child protective services removed him from that home after he was beaten by his foster father.
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Teens and Young Adults Overdosing on Drugs for Common Mental Health Issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall – medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders – have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Pandemic redeployment caused stress to nurses: study

Many nurses who were redeployed to front line roles during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced stress and anxiety as a result—but were also highly motivated to provide the best possible care—according to a new study published in a peer-reviewed journal. Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) spoke to 55...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Dental therapists offer a low-cost alternative to dentists

Nearly 60 million Americans live in "dental deserts," while many more can't afford basic dental care even if it is available. New research suggests these newly minted healthcare professionals could help more people get the oral healthcare they need in low-income areas. They are fast becoming members of a typical dental care team, along with hygienists and dental assistants, in many underserved or low-income areas across the United States.
HEALTH SERVICES
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

A Healthy Environment for Patients and Caregivers Starts with Medical Waste Management

Generally, when people notice a medical waste management system, it’s not working properly—and that’s a problem. As an essential and often behind-the-scenes service, the proper disposal of regulated medical waste is critical for maintaining a safe and efficient healthcare environment. Healthcare facilities that take the time and effort to develop a well-planned medical waste management system can help ensure that providers and patients do not have to give the safe disposal of medical waste a second thought.
HEALTH SERVICES
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy