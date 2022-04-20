ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of Tar Heels moving up big boards ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin next week and that means last minute changes to mock drafts are taking place following player visits and workouts with NFL teams.

There are a few UNC football players looking to hear their names called next week, headlined by quarterback Sam Howell .

On Wednesday, ESPN.com’s Matt Miller put together his final installment of the top 300 available players .

Most notably, Howell was ranked No. 74 overall and also the No. 5 quarterback in the draft class. Howell has been widely slated to be a late first-round pick or early second-rounder. Mock drafts have him anywhere from the third quarterback taken to the fifth.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay said Howell “is a competitive, tough runner. He has a big arm. He’s the best deep-ball thrower in this class.”

As for ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr, he said Howell has “everything you look for from an intangibles standpoint. He understands the game. He’s a great worker.”

Most of the recent buzz surrounding Howell does have him finding his way into the first round.

As for two other Tar Heels that are in the top-300, Matt Miller has offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu at No. 142 and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel at No. 173 overall.

The draft begins next Thursday, April 28 and runs through the weekend on Saturday, April 30.

