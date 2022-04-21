ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kōloa Man Charged with Attempted Murder

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kōloa man is facing attempted murder and assault charges following a domestic incident last week. On April 10, court documents indicate Kristofer Bush, 33, used a weapon to cause potentially life-threatening...

#Attempted Murder
