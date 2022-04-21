Deebo’s Trade Request and Best Draft Fits

What would it take for the Steelers to acquire Samuel? Some have said toss Diontae Johnson into a trade, which might only sound crazy, but could it work?. And finally, what's the role for Samuel? He says he no longer wants to play running back, but that means his value decreases, right? If the Steelers are paying him top dollar, he's a role player behind Najee Harris.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO