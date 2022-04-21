Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

John Calipari broke into college basketball as the head coach of UMass in 1988. Two things immediately became clear of Calipari: He was going to be an anti-hero, and he was going to win. During Calipari’s time at UMass, he started fights with other coaches, took UMass to the Final Four, and moved on for a shot at the NBA. That didn’t work out, but John Calipari was more than able to jump back to the college ranks at Memphis and later Kentucky. That’s where Calipari still coaches today, having been to the Final Four six times in his career, winning a national championship in 2012.
