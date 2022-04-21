ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

By Paul Harvey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a...

The Man With No Name
2d ago

The article mentioned that the NBA is an option but he's too young to be drafted but possibly the G League or an overseas league is a possibility.

