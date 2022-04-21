ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

In-state 2024 ATH Derek Weisskopf commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Josh Helmer
 2 days ago

Iowa just might make the Hawkeye State a monopoly when it comes to high-profile targets in the 2024 class. After being offered recently on April 11, Williamsburg High School product Derek Weisskopf didn’t wait long to make his college decision.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound athlete announced his commitment to Iowa. In the process, Weisskopf became the third in-state player to pledge to the Hawkeyes. Iowa also has commitments from East Buchanan High School offensive lineman Cody Fox and Winfield-Mt. Union High School linebacker Cam Buffington.

Weisskopf is rated as a three-star athlete on both 247Sports and Rivals . According to 247Sports, Weisskopf is the nation’s No. 51 athlete and the No. 3 player from the state of Iowa. With Weisskopf’s commitment, the Hawkeyes now have commitments from each of the top three players from the state of Iowa according to 247Sports.

247Sports rates Fox as a four-star player, the country’s No. 188 recruit overall, the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and the top player in the 2024 class from the state of Iowa. Meanwhile, Buffington is regarded as a three-star talent, the No. 18 linebacker and the second-best player from Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have also offered 247Sports’ next two highest-rated players from Iowa. Bondurant-Farrar athlete Titus Cram is a three-star prospect, the No. 4 player from Iowa and was offered by the Hawks on Sept. 18, 2021. Monticello High School athlete Preston Ries also recently picked up an Iowa offer and he’s listed as the No. 5 player from the Hawkeye state according to 247Sports.

Weisskopf is both a football and basketball star at Williamsburg High School. He’s played both offense and defense on the gridiron, too, something Hawkeye Report editor Blair Sanderson touched on after Weisskopf’s commitment.

Last fall as a sophomore, Weisskopf finished the season with 80 tackles and three interceptions on defense and 23 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg.

A multisport athlete, he also led Williamsburg on the basketball court this past winter, averaging 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Currently in track season, Weisskopf ranks No. 1 in the state with a 6-foot-9 high jump and will compete at the Drake Relays later this month. – Sanderson, Hawkeye Report.

With Weisskopf’s commitment, Iowa continues a fast start to the 2024 class. 247Sports and Rivals both have the Hawkeyes’ 2024 class ranked as the nation’s No. 4 class. Here’s a look at Weisskopf’s sophomore season Hudl highlights and a look at his full recruiting profile below.

Recruiting profile

Derek Weisskopf's Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 3 N/A 51 3
Rivals 3 N/A N/A N/A
ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A
On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A
247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Williamsburg, Iowa
Projected Position LB
Height 6-3
Weight 200
Class 2024

Recruitment

  • Committed on April 20
  • Offered on April 11

Other offers

  • Iowa State
  • Nebraska
  • Wisconsin

https://twitter.com/DerekWeisskopf/status/1516841960182620162?s=20&t=H-q1vd8osKYNMhtw4lmi4A

Comments / 0

