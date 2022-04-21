ROCHESTER, Minn.-With the snowfall, the Rochester Public Works Department wants to remind us all about the rules when it comes to clearing sidewalks. Property owners with a public sidewalk or path next to their property need to fully remove the snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall. The Rochester Public Works Department will investigate complaints, and violators can receive a $40 citation and a bill to cover getting the snow and ice removed. The goal is making the sidewalks safer for everyone during the winter season.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO