ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas expects $760M more in taxes; fight over cuts heats up

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuS0T_0fFOa21400

A new Kansas fiscal forecast is predicting that inflation will boost state tax collections more than previously expected. Wednesday's new forecast is intensifying the dispute between Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislature over how to cut taxes.

Legislators also are likely to face increased pressure to add new spending to what already is set to be a relatively generous, $22 billion-plus state budget for the 12 months beginning July 1. The forecasters increased their projections for tax collections through June 2023 by $760 million.

Kelly wants to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries, while lawmakers are proposing to phase it out over three years.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Governor Kelly announced an additional $460 million through GBA for a one-time $250 tax rebate to all Kansas residents who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, resident tax filers who filed as married and filing jointly will be eligible for a $500 direct payment. Gov. Kelly said that the state will return approximately $460 million to over 1.2 million Kansas residents who paid taxes in 2021. This...
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

Kansas governor vetoes trans athletes bill

A bill that would ban transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas has been vetoed by Gov. Kelly. The bill was also intended to make it easier for parents to remove materials from public school classrooms and libraries.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
MassLive.com

$700 million in tax breaks: Massachusetts Gov. Baker reignites push for his tax relief package after House omitted cuts from budget plan

As state coffers remain flush with cash, Massachusetts must return some of that surplus to Bay Staters struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday as he sought to revive interest in his $700 million proposed tax relief package. Baker, jokingly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy