ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Can Biden turn his ship before midterms storm?

By MANDEL NGAN, Sebastian Smith
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCjZj_0fFOYqcX00
US President Joe Biden is hitting the road to try and reconnect with domestic politics /AFP

Speaking in a windswept Atlantic port, Joe Biden touted recent infrastructure improvements making it easier to turn ships around. Half a year from a possible Democratic wreck in midterm elections, can he do the same for his presidency?

"We got it done," Biden said to applause from local supporters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, recounting how before the government-funded project, cargo ships had to perform "tough parallel parking, man."

The speech in the hardscrabble setting of a harbor maintenance hangar was part of a nationwide travel blitz aimed at regaining domestic political momentum after weeks consumed by the war in Ukraine.

New Hampshire on Tuesday, Oregon on Thursday, Seattle on Friday, Iowa and North Carolina last week: Air Force One is racking up the miles.

The Democrat is in a race against time ahead of November elections, when Republicans still in thrall to Biden's predecessor Donald Trump are widely expected to win control of Congress.

But while Biden has a jet and a bully pulpit, polls show that ever fewer Americans want to listen.

Poll analysis website Fivethirtyeight's average gives Biden 42 percent approval to 51 percent disapproval, the inverse of the approximately 54-35 approval/disapproval numbers he had in his first days as president.

Even discounting a shock Quinnipiac poll showing just 33 percent approval as an outlier, the president and his party are clearly in difficulty.

It's "the worst political environment that I've lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant," said Biden's 2020 campaign pollster, John Anzalone, predicting potentially cataclysmic midterm losses in the House of Representatives, although possibly saving the Senate.

- Silver lining? -

The 79-year-old president finds himself blamed, well, for everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuioG_0fFOYqcX00
US President Joe Biden touted his administration's infrastructure achievements in visiting a port where ships can now turn more easily /AFP

Record numbers of migrants crossing the Mexican border, disputes over whether to use masks against Covid-19, violent crime -- Biden is the lightning rod for an anxious and divided nation.

And while the White House keeps insisting that fundamental indicators reveal a healthy strong economy, the brutal fact is that voters don't care about rosy GDP figures. What they see are the price tags on food, furniture and especially gasoline, with overall inflation running at a 40-year high.

"The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer's remorse is developing among young, independent, women ... and minority voters," wrote Matt Schlapp, a lobbyist close to Trump, on the Fox News website Wednesday.

"At what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable?"

While Republicans pile on against Biden and "woke," big-government Democrats, his own supporters are disillusioned with the stalling of huge social spending and environmental ambitions.

A Gallup poll this month found that young voters, who overwhelmingly approved of Biden when he first came into office, have deserted him, with support plummeting from around 60 percent to around 40 percent.

Gallup also found about 20 percentage point drops in support for Biden from Black and Latino voters, two other usually strong constituencies for Democrats.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a major voice on the left of the Democratic party, says "Republican senators and broken institutions have blocked" Biden's attempts at progress.

But only the Democrats can save themselves, she wrote in The New York Times.

"To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms."

If there is a silver lining for Biden, it's that Republican control of Congress would give him a chance to switch the spotlight onto his opponents. Several previous presidents, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, took midterm poundings, then recovered to win second terms.

And if Trump seeks a 2024 comeback, there is speculation that the conspiracy theory-peddling Republican is so polarizing that Biden would then suddenly find himself back in demand.

"A lot of us feel that if Trump runs, there's no one else that could beat Trump (other) than Joe Biden," Anzalone told Politico.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: Joe Biden is in big trouble on corruption

I want to begin with a quick quote from Senator Rick Scott on last night's show. SENATOR RICK SCOTT: Now, probably the biggest issue is this runaway inflation. The Biden administration has caused the border crisis and what's going to happen now with getting rid of Title 42, that's a big deal, you know, not being energy independent, but…I think fraud and corruption infuriates people. It infuriates Republicans, independents and Democrats."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Matt Schlapp
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republicans#Democratic#Congress#Americans#Fivethirtyeight
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy