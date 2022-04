There was a ripple across the Spider-Verse recently as Sony Pictures pushed back the anticipated release of the animated double feature Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse by half a year. By delaying the movie from October 7 of this year to June 2, 2023, Sony broke the bad news that there will be no more Spider-Man stories reaching the big screen for the remainder of 2022. Additionally, this makes Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter movie the next feature in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, arriving in theaters almost a full year after Jared Leto’s Morbius opened to tepid reviews. As Sony begins to shuffle its decks, the only question that we have in the wake of these announcements is: Does the affect a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland in the lead?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO