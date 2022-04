Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright on Wednesday night announced his retirement after 21 years of leading the Wildcats’ program. This means Kansas coach Bill Self now is the only active Division I men’s hoops coach who has led his teams to multiple NCAA Tournament titles. Wright, 60, retires with two national titles. His Wildcats won the NCAA championship in 2016 and 2018. Self, 59, directed the Jayhawks to titles in 2008 and 2022.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO