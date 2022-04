The Washington Nationals’ biggest impact Wednesday came even ahead of first pitch of their home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It turns out that their plan for pre-game U.S. Army parachutists as part of Military Appreciation Night didn’t quite receive all the proper levels of clearance and inform all the proper people ahead of flying planes over this part of Washington, D.C., and that led to an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol. First, here’s the parachutist jump:

