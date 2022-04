Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17, Pocono Mountain East's Mikenna Price and Pocono Mountain West's Joel Weirich!. Price hit 7-for-11 with three doubles, one home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and six RBIs in East's first three games of the week. The Cardinals struggled as a unit against a dominant Emmaus squad in their fourth game of the week, but Price's bat was explosive in the three games before.

