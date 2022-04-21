ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I stayed at the highest-rated hostel in Singapore. For $38 a night, it's a great place to stay — if you don't mind lots of rules.

By Marielle Descalsota
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Me inside a bunker-style pod.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

  • I stayed at Dream Lodge, the highest-rated hostel on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews in Singapore.
  • An overnight stay in a single pod in a female-only room cost $38.
  • Backpackers had to follow lots of rules, like taking five-minute showers and not eating outside the pantry.
Dream Lodge is the top-rated hostel in Singapore.
Dream Lodge at Tyrwhitt Road.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

In March, I spent a night in a space-themed hostel in the heart of Singapore's backpacking district. It was my first hostel experience, and it left much to be desired — the living space was dirty, the pod had no ventilation, and the hallways had a serious stench.

The experience also made me wonder if all hostel experiences will leave much to be desired. I scoured reviews online to find the best-rated hostel in Singapore, which brought me to Dream Lodge.

The hostel, which is housed in a 1950s shophouse, had glowing reviews. It was No. 1 on TripAdvisor , with a full five-star rating from 220 reviewers. On Google Reviews , it had 4.6 stars, the highest among Singapore hostels with over 200 reviews.

I booked a single-bed pod in a female-only room on a recent weekend for 52 Singapore dollars ($38). Insider paid for my stay in full, as is standard with our reporting trips.

The hostel is located in a residential area in central Singapore.
Tyrwhitt Road in central Singapore.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

Dream Lodge is surrounded by apartments, hawker centers, and houses of worship.

The hostel is a five-minute walk from the Lavender MRT Station.

Samuel Chen, the hostel's owner, told me he founded the lodge six years ago. Chen said the hostel is "not a party hostel," but rather one that is "clean and comfortable" with some privacy.

"I tried one or two party hostels and I stopped going because I know how bad they are," he said. "Dream Lodge is so quiet that you are embarrassed to make noise," he added.

When I arrived at the hostel on a rainy Sunday afternoon, I was surprised to find my name plastered on the door.
I accidentally misspelled my surname while booking.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I tried checking myself in, but just a few moments later, the receptionist, Joey, came to greet me. I had to fill out some paperwork about my vaccination status and Covid-19 exposure.

Joey then handed me a locker key and a bracelet, which had a tag that accessed the many security pads in the hostel.

The hostel had an open pantry and living space for guests to work, eat, and socialize.
Pantry and living space.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The hostel was quite spacious, considering how narrow the building looked from the outside.

Guests generally come to living spaces like this one in their downtime, partially because eating in the sleeping pods is not allowed.

And as Chen had said, it truly was a quiet hostel: I only saw four guests throughout my stay.

I spotted a mural of photos besides the shoe rack. Upon closer inspection, I realized the photos were of guests who have stayed in hostel.
It was almost art-like.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The hostel says some 42,000 guests have stayed in Dream Lodge.

I took a moment to look at the hundreds of pin-back buttons with people's faces on them, and contemplated having mine done. The hostel does it for free — all I needed to do was to email them a selfie.

Rules were a common sight in the hostel: From generic house rules to strictly enforced room guidelines, there were dozens of decals on the walls.
Once I noticed one cluster of rules, I began noticing them all.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

In my first hostel experience, there were only three rules: no hairdryers, no smoking inside, and no noise.

At Dream Lodge, there were dozens of rules plastered on the walls. They masqueraded as decor, and I only noticed them when I took a look at the photos I had taken.

While many of the rules — which included not eating in the rooms and keeping the room lights switched off from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. — made a lot of sense, others — like "chew swallow speak" — struck me as a bit extreme.

Chen said the hostel has kicked out around 10 guests since they opened because they didn't follow rules.

"Those bad reviews are those who can't follow [rules]. They are more alpha in their character," Chen said."The rules are more like reminders. We don't want to step in or say negative things," he added.

The female-only room had six sleeping pods arranged in a bunker style.
Bunker-style pods.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

It was a no-frills room with just the basics, but it was also tidy, clean, and it smelled good.

Most people kept their luggage inside the small lockers underneath the pods and fortunately, mine fit right in. I opted for luggage over a backpack this time as I had camera gear I needed to bring for a shoot the next day.

I was most impressed with the pod: it was impeccably clean.
Me inside a bunker-style pod.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

My bedsheets had no stains and the wooden walls that made up the pod were dust-free. Thanks to the curtains, which had small, open squares at the top, the pod was well-ventilated.

It was small and just right for me (I'm 5'1").

The hallways were sparsely decorated and well-lit. Guests are able to donate unwanted shampoo and soap in a basket just outside the bathrooms.
The hallway that leads to several bathrooms.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

I had the whole space to myself and could take my pick of the several bathrooms. I picked up a shampoo and conditioner from the donate pile before heading to the shower.

My only complaint is that there weren't any sinks outside the bathrooms.

The bathroom was spotless: it looked cleaner than some of the ones I've seen in people's houses.
The bathroom, which had a few rules displayed on the walls.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

The toilet was replete with a bidet, and even though the shower had a five-minute rule, the water heater worked really well.

There was barely anyone around, so I could do my business in peace.

By the end of my stay, I not only got used to the rules, but actually appreciated them.
I learned that hostels don't need to be grimy.

Marielle Descalsota/Insider

While the hostel was largely unmanned from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., the few guests I saw seemed disciplined enough to follow the rules themselves. Nobody ate inside the rooms, people spoke in quiet voices, and there was barely any noise after dark.

It was what I imagined a hostel stay should be like, and I totally get the hype on TripAdvisor. While a party hostel might seem like a lot of fun, sometimes all I need is a good night's sleep, and Dream Lodge gave me just that.

Read the original article on Insider

