SNAPPED: Park City Rail Trail open house

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Municipal held an open house on Wednesday to discuss the Rail Trail Master Plan.

Ideas and recommendations that the city has received from the public so far were on display:

Dog waste stations and restrooms are among the top suggestions, per the city’s survey. Residents also want to see more connections made, including at Quinn’s Junction, Park City Heights, and Jordanelle.

Other key feedback includes more benches for rest, separating different kinds of user groups on the trail, and more wayfinding signage.

The city is also currently conducting a feasibility study on the possibility of a tunnel or bridge for pedestrians to get across SR-248 and Snow Creek Drive.

