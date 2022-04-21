NYPD swears in 10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer

NEW YORK -- The NYPD swore in a boy Wednesday as part of his goal to take the oath for 100 police departments in six months.

Ten-year-old Devarjaye Daniel, who goes by DJ, from Pearland, Texas, went way past 100 departments. Wednesday's swearing-in with the NYPD is his 387th.

He is swearing in to bring awareness to childhood cancer, as he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and spinal cancer.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined DJ and gave him a special NYPD pin.