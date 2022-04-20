ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Texas junior college baseball pitcher who attacked opponent after home run no longer on team

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGDJF_0fFOU9lN00

A junior college baseball pitcher from Weatherford College in Texas is off the team after he attacked an opponent as he rounded the bases during a home run trot, Weatherford College baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said .

The incident happened during the top of the sixth inning between Weatherford and North Central Texas College in Weatherford, Texas, when first baseman Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off pitcher Owen Woodward to put NCTC up 3-2.

As Phillips rounded third base, Woodward charged his opponent and tackled him to the ground, knocking Phillips' helmet off his head. The viral video shows Phillips' teammates storm out of the dugout and pile on top of Woodward. The two were separated and Woodward's teammates escorted him to their dugout. Despite the hit, Phillips, a freshman, got up and stepped on home plate.

Woodward, a sophomore, was suspended four games for his action by the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Phillips was suspended two games after being ejected for taunting.

MORE: Tennessee baseball player Jordan Beck called out after hitting home run with 'illegal' bat

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

The conference also suspended all NCTC players and assistant coaches who ran on the field from the dugout or bullpen for two games. Four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches were also suspended for two games.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game," Lightfoot said in a statement on Wednesday. "This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Weatherford said it's investigating the incident, in addition to the Weatherford College Police Department. Brent Wallace, chancellor of NCTC, said he's "working in conjunction with (Weatherford) to determine the full extent of this event."

In Thursday night's press release where it said Woodward was off the team, Weatherford College said Woodward received additional discipline via the Weatherford College Student Services Office.

USA TODAY Sports reached out to Weatherford College for additional comment.

Although Woodward had "no previous incidents of any kind," Lightfoot said Weatherford College is "completely embarrassed by this incident."

"We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards," Lightfoot said." We apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball."

Wallace said the incident will "be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future.”

"NCTC expects our student athletes to exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field," he added in a statement. "We appreciate the integrity of the Weatherford Administration in communicating with NCTC."

Contributing: The Associated Press

HIGH TECH: College baseball goes high-tech to send pitch calls to mound

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas junior college baseball pitcher who attacked opponent after home run no longer on team

Comments / 78

Blāck Qūeeň
2d ago

Unprovoked violence. He should be arrested for assault and tested for steroids. More shocked that the people who don't condone the violence at basketball games aren't here shunning that same violence at this baseball game.

Reply(11)
22
C.E., Ph.D
2d ago

My guess is as the runner was running the bases he was running his mouth. I would suspect that there is some bad blood between the picture and the runner or between the two teams. The pitcher at the very least needs to learn how to control his anger.

Reply(15)
14
AwComeOn
2d ago

Nothing less than removal from the team, compulsory anger management course and community service if he is to remain a student at WC.

Reply
7
Related
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#Expulsion#College Sports#Nctc Weatherford#Texas College Baseball
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weatherford, TX
Sports
City
Weatherford, TX
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

USC Coach Lincoln Riley Pens Letter To Oklahoma Fans, Explains Abruptly Leaving Sooners To Trojans

Nearly five months after his stunning decision to leave Oklahoma for USC, Lincoln Riley has penned an open letter to Sooners fans in the Players' Tribune explaining his decision to leave the storied Big 12 program for the West Coast. After sharing several of his best memories from his seven years in Norman -- including the last five as head coach -- Riley wrote of the "unexpected" opportunity that coaching the Trojans afforded.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Georgia Changing Its Jerseys: College Football World Reacts

The defending champions will be sporting new uniforms this season. On Thursday, Georgia’s football team officially announced that it’s bringing back the block numbers for its jerseys. In the Bulldogs’ announcement video, Georgia legend David Pollack came out of a portal with the new uniform on. This...
ATLANTA, GA
KTEN.com

Big signing day in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) - Four Van Alstyne athletes signed their national letters of intent Wednesday afternoon. The video above includes Blake Skipworth and Dylan Geller. Skipworth signed to Austin College baseball while Geller is headed to Kansas to play basketball at Ottawa University.
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Key Nebraska Football Player Is Reportedly Transferring

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

13 Schools Named For Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

Last Saturday, it was reported that Memphis freshman Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal. Shortly after that report came out, Bates released a letter for his fans. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

449K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy