Texas junior college baseball pitcher who attacked opponent after home run no longer on team

A junior college baseball pitcher from Weatherford College in Texas is off the team after he attacked an opponent as he rounded the bases during a home run trot, Weatherford College baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said .

The incident happened during the top of the sixth inning between Weatherford and North Central Texas College in Weatherford, Texas, when first baseman Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead home run off pitcher Owen Woodward to put NCTC up 3-2.

As Phillips rounded third base, Woodward charged his opponent and tackled him to the ground, knocking Phillips' helmet off his head. The viral video shows Phillips' teammates storm out of the dugout and pile on top of Woodward. The two were separated and Woodward's teammates escorted him to their dugout. Despite the hit, Phillips, a freshman, got up and stepped on home plate.

Woodward, a sophomore, was suspended four games for his action by the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. Phillips was suspended two games after being ejected for taunting.

The conference also suspended all NCTC players and assistant coaches who ran on the field from the dugout or bullpen for two games. Four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches were also suspended for two games.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game," Lightfoot said in a statement on Wednesday. "This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Weatherford said it's investigating the incident, in addition to the Weatherford College Police Department. Brent Wallace, chancellor of NCTC, said he's "working in conjunction with (Weatherford) to determine the full extent of this event."

In Thursday night's press release where it said Woodward was off the team, Weatherford College said Woodward received additional discipline via the Weatherford College Student Services Office.

Although Woodward had "no previous incidents of any kind," Lightfoot said Weatherford College is "completely embarrassed by this incident."

"We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards," Lightfoot said." We apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball."

Wallace said the incident will "be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future.”

"NCTC expects our student athletes to exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field," he added in a statement. "We appreciate the integrity of the Weatherford Administration in communicating with NCTC."

Contributing: The Associated Press

