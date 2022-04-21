Body Recovered From Mississippi River Near Hastings, Sheriff Says

DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River near Hastings Wednesday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says railroad workers reported spotting a body by the shoreline near 120th Street South in Denmark Township just after 5 p.m.

The county’s water recovery team found the body north of Lock and Dam #2.

The identity of the body has not been released. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.