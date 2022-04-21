ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1ECk_0fFOQ5NJ00

The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022

Chicago Bulls 63, Milwaukee Bucks 49 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls forced 31 Milwaukee turnovers in first 6 quarters of this series. 10 in that first half has Bulls dominating the possession battle (lead 45-36 in FGA) and pushing pace for easy O despite Bucks’ shooting normalizing a bit. So impressive what they’ve done defensively so far – 11:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Locking in for the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/gDHIwhfVkH11:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIJrH_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CWIV_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks big man Bobby Portis tried to give it a go with warmups but he is headed back to the locker room. It was a very short attempt at it. He is not happy. – 11:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The watch party at Recess was LIT In the first half. Great vibes. #BullsNation really is the best. pic.twitter.com/QOt7Jvgif311:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhdnQ_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmKsa_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMiET_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esneG_0fFOQ5NJ00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

76ers down 17 with 9:30 left in 2nd quarter

Celtics down 17 with 1:45 left in 2nd quarter

Both teams won.

Strongly advise Bulls not to max their lead out at 17 points. It’s 420 and leads are getting smoked tonight… – 10:56 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I’m going to go ahead and say it: Bulls too focused to give this one away tonight. Don’t trust Bud enough to make adjustments in next 12 min. We’ve got a series. Will go back to UC tied 1-1. Print it! – 10:54 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

If the Bulls pull this off, the United Center will be rocking for Game 3 – 10:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMar DeRozan went 5-for-5 from the free throw line in the first half…I’m sure the #Bucks have some issues with some of those calls. – 10:54 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime. Bulls 63-49. DeRozan with 17. LaVine -14. Vucevic: 12pts 5 reb. Williams 4-5-2-1 steal and 1 block.

Giannis 14–7-3. Bulls with 34-2nd quarter points. Vooch is featured on @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Bucks 10-1st half turnovers. 13 Bulls points. – 10:53 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

This lead could be even larger for the Bulls if Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews weren’t 6-for-7 from 3-point range.

If the Bulls maintain this pressure and the Bucks cool off from three, they could walk out of Milwaukee with a win. – 10:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Gotta stay greedy.

DeMar DeRozan: 17 pts (6-12 FG)

Zach LaVine: 14 pts (5-10 FG) pic.twitter.com/9xL16cPMqo10:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzgD5_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkPAc_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks scored just 11 points in the second quarter. It’s the third time in six quarters they failed to score 20. – 10:52 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

THE PAW with the weakside block!

@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/dEHRQ82DNM10:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZTFo_0fFOQ5NJ00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Massive half for the Bulls, who enter the locker room with a 63-49 lead.

DeRozan: 17 pts

LaVine: 14 pts

Vooch: 12 pts, 5 rebounds

Caruso: 6 pts, 6 assists, 2 steals – 10:52 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls haven’t been this far ahead of the Bucks in a long time, lead 63-49 at half. Bulls went 8-for-14 from 3; DeRozan has 17, LaVine 14, Vucevic 12.

Bucks on pace to have 20 turnovers for second straight game. – 10:52 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

That was some half of basketball. pic.twitter.com/uxsKCKXvLk10:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l4uJ_0fFOQ5NJ00

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls’ ‘Big 3’ at the half:

DeMar DeRozan: 17 points, 6-12 FG, 5-5 FT

Zach LaVine: 14 points, 5-10 FG, 2-3 3P

Nikola Vucevic: 12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-3 3P – 10:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

An ugly first half of offensive basketball for the #Bucks. They trail the #Bulls 63-49. – 10:50 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 63, Bucks 49 at half

DeRozan 17 pts

LaVine 14 pts

Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs

Caruso 6 pts, 6 assists

Bulls 13 pts off 10 Bucks TOs

51.1% FG

Giannis 14 pts, 6 rebs – 10:50 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul. He was attempting to swat the ball off Zach LaVine, who did a good job lowering his head and powering through Holiday’s arms to draw the foul. – 10:48 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

ISO AC FROM THREE.

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/iTDgPnhEW010:47 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Je2oC_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The Bulls might be approaching being back. Still monitoring the situation. – 10:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And that Caruso triple gives the Bulls a 14-point lead. – 10:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The new playoff points leader in Bucks history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/wLsBtJhtoC10:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41K1aA_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYLTG_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

AC – officially a better playoff passer than Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/QYZtwlhFAL10:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUJg4_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 51-45 3:23 left 2nd. LaVine and Vooch each with 12. DeRozan with 10. Lopez with 13. Giannis: 12-6-3 – 10:41 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Khris Middleton is broken so far this series … – 10:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.

Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.

Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.

Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach starting to get that jumper cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/6wKnoyLXCR10:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCyho_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Nine points off eight #Bucks turnovers for the #Bulls, who lead 51-45.

That’s now 29 turnovers in less than six quarters of play for Milwaukee. – 10:40 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch killing people tonight … – 10:38 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Vuc came to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/HoTMbFTk0T10:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV6jq_0fFOQ5NJ00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Huge performance from Vooch so far: 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from 3-point range, 4 rebounds.

Affecting the game around the rim and hustling for every rebound in his zone. – 10:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The bucket that made Giannis the leading scorer in Bucks playoff history. pic.twitter.com/x660wS6zzY10:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLvho_0fFOQ5NJ00

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Continuing to follow the 2019 Raptors-Bucks series script, Game 3 is heading to OT. – 10:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 41-39 with 6:48 left 2nd. Vooch 7pts 4 reb. DeRozan with 8. LaVine with 9. Giannis and Lopez each with 11. – 10:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I know Bulls fans like to cry about officiating, but at least through the first six quarters of this series, Bulls getting a majority of the questionable calls. – 10:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis has passed @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ All-Time Playoff Scoring Leader.

🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/85eVXG4TNB10:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVdI4_0fFOQ5NJ00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bulls up, 41-39, with 6:48 left in the first half.

Antetokounmpo and Lopez leading the way for the Bucks with 11 points a piece. – 10:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

WHAT A PASS by AC!

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/qHZbTBIuEG10:29 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgnws_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leading playoff scorer for Milwaukee, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar’s last postseason points for the #Bucks came in Game 7 of the classic 1974 NBA Finals.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n…10:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Middleton forgot how to pass so far this series. – 10:27 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls are pushing much more aggressively in transition tonight. Just surpassed their total transition points from Game 1 with nearly 9 minutes left in the first half. – 10:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9xL4_0fFOQ5NJ00

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch coming back in … lineup is too small. – 10:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis has returned to the #Bucks bench. – 10:23 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine is an elite finisher. He is getting to rim this game but hasn’t converted two in close. Has to get used to greater physicality. Seen him finish through contact many times during regular season. Needs to do that consistently in this series. – 10:22 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

McHenry’s Robert Tonyan is here pretending he’s a Bucks fan. Not sitting next to Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, though. #Bulls10:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Replay showed that Bobby Portis got an elbow in the face. He was bleeding.

No foul was called, nor a review given. – 10:19 PM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel

I *think* BP @Bobby Portis got this when Bulls C Tristan Thompson went up for a rebound with him — but Thompson’s left arm went flailing out.

Just a minute earlier, Thompson was complaining to the refs, asking the to watch the Bucks for pushing and shoving pic.twitter.com/UIf7TL8Jky10:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPL8C_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9pY3_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSFIZ_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After 1. Bulls 29-28. DeRozan with 8. Bulls 5-8-3s. Giannis 6-4-3. What a quarter! @670TheScore10:18 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Fighting for every possession. pic.twitter.com/Ce1QOl3dDA10:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGxI6_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Up 1 after 1.

DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl

Nikola Vucevic: 5 points pic.twitter.com/ymmoxn7bZT10:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3oeo_0fFOQ5NJ00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls take a 29-28 lead out of the first quarter. Important tone change in the start — the Bulls can’t afford to dig themselves out of games.

Both teams shooting 50% in an expected improvement from Game 1. – 10:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bulls lead, 29-28. Antetokounmpo and Matthews both have six points a piece.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 116.7

DefRtg: 120.8

Net Rtg: -4.1

ORB%: 30.0%

DRB%: 90.0% – 10:18 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

End of the first quarter – Bulls 29-Bucks 28. Lots of intensity, Portis changing nickname from Crazy Eyes to Bloody Eye, great defense on Giannis … ding, ding … Round 2! – 10:17 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Offense is back. Both teams shooting 50%, #Bulls ended up making more 3-pointers and lead Bucks 29-28 after one.

DeRozan making good on his guarantee so far, shooting 3-fpr-6 for 8 pts – 10:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls 29, #Bucks 28 after one at Fiserv Forum.

Chicago made 5 of its 8 threes.

Milwaukee shot 50% from the floor overall. – 10:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls lead Bucks 29-28 after one. Both teams shot much better than Game 1 — Bulls 50% and 5-8 from 3, Bucks 50% and 4-9 from 3. But Bulls have turned Milwaukee over 5 times (7 points off) – 10:17 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Derrick Jones Jr. from the corner pocket 💦

@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/O4HYcOfreb10:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUCT4_0fFOQ5NJ00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis is down after that play. Looked like he took a shot to the face, but he’s back up and Khris Middleton forced a turnover down a man. – 10:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls commit a TO on a 5-on-4 halfcourt situation. – 10:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis hit the deck oddly under the #Bucks basket and kind of laid there for a few beats before getting up. – 10:14 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slKDV_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bulls have 7 of their 26 points off 5 #Bucks turnovers. – 10:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bench Mob hitting the glass hard tonight. Grayson Allen keeps that one alive, Portis grabs it and gets fouled on a dunk attempt.

And a BOBBY! chant breaks out at Fiserv Forum. – 10:12 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK10:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dRvM_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Battling among the trees. pic.twitter.com/A3NP9tP6w210:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auTLU_0fFOQ5NJ00

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls’ first turnover comes with 2:46 left in the first quarter. – 10:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbnEn_0fFOQ5NJ00

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Derrick Jones Jr. remains in rotation – 10:09 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Chicago’s worst nightmare – Aaron Rodgers clapping for a Grayson Allen jumper at a game that Cowley is covering? – 10:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

That Patrick Williams drive and kick to Caruso for an open 3 is an example of Williams not needing to take shots to be aggressive. – 10:07 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews has passed HOFer Toni Kukoč for No. 18 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs three-pointers list. – 10:06 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis on that play … pic.twitter.com/3UfJegK8EY10:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSO8h_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We are on @670TheScore for the entire game @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 16-16. Vooch 5pts DeRozan and Williams each with 4. Bulls 53% – 10:04 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Figured we’d see better shooting from Bucks tonight and they’re 4-for-6 from 3. But those 4 early Milwaukee turnovers are the #Bulls‘ formula for staying in it, tied 16-16 at first time out – 10:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Once the #Bucks stopped throwing it away they haven’t really missed – they’ve hit six of their first nine shots (4 threes) to erase the early 9-0 deficit. – 10:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bucks doing what they do best to get back into it … You build the Giannis Wall, he finds the three. – 10:02 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks have made 4 of first 6 3-pointers after shooting 10-for-38 last game – 10:02 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bucks start this one 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Their spotty shooting was a huge relief for the Bulls in Game 1; a hot streak from long range doesn’t bode well. – 10:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LO3vT_0fFOQ5NJ00

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Tristan Thompson in earlier than Game 1 and first Bull off bench. – 10:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has three assists now and the #Bucks and #Bulls are even up at 16 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach LaVine target practice 🎯

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/jba8MbC54B10:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTDwt_0fFOQ5NJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hy2jk_0fFOQ5NJ00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Improved start tonight for Patrick Williams, who has already matched his FGA’s from Game 1 with 2-for-3 shooting in the first quarter. – 9:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Through two minutes, the Bucks are on pace for 192 turnovers tonight. – 9:58 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Fourth turnover by the Bucks. Full throttle start on defensive pressure from the Bulls, but Milwaukee’s guards are also making some really iffy passes. – 9:57 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Foot on the gas pedal ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/WIZcWRmWZO9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L48P3_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar and Pat starting us off! 💨

@NBCSChicago | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ynwUNMhcDW9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kF6QE_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bucks started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 1

Bulls started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 2 – 9:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bulls look like they’ve decided that five straight losses to Bucks might be enough – 9:54 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 9-0. Bucks 3 turnovers. Vooch with 5 points – 9:54 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Okay, Bulls. Showing some early gumption. Then again, so did Brooklyn and we saw how that ended – 9:54 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Total reversal from Game 1 as #Bulls start with a 9-0 lead. Bulls fans are getting loud early in Fiserv – 9:54 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Tonight it’s the Bucks forced to take a frustration timeout after going down 9-0 in the opening two minutes. – 9:53 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks turned ball over on each of first three possessions, then missed long jumpers on the next two

Bulls ahead 9-0 on strength of fastbreak DeRozan/Williams buckets and 5 points from Nikola Vucevic. Great start – 9:53 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

9-0 start the right way around this time 😤 – 9:53 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls start the game with three excellent defensive plays, forcing a pair of turnovers and two transition baskets.

In less than a minute, the Bulls are already close to scoring more transition points tonight (4 pts in transition) than in all of Game 1 (5 pts). – 9:53 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls start Game 2 on a 9-0 run. – 9:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A reversal from Game 1 as the #Bulls jump out 9-0 on the #Bucks in the opening two minutes. Milwaukee turned it over three times. – 9:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Couldn’t get a better defensive start. 9-0, Bulls. Timeout, Bucks.

Bucks opened Game 1 with 9-0 run – 9:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Turnover from Middleton on the first possession. Turnover from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.

Turnover from Middleton on the third possession.

Not an ideal start for the Bucks. – 9:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6yPr_0fFOQ5NJ00

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Bulls. Game 2. pic.twitter.com/MMZYhaoojg9:49 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJ1Xl_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We are live on ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ Let’s get this Bulls Nation. pic.twitter.com/gbGPvCcjmg9:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jPbf_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wu3mx_0fFOQ5NJ00

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

About that time for a late one in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/7OD6hFP6PG9:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYfZA_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/pYMLCDBwGU9:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXCmH_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG9eK_0fFOQ5NJ00

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby Portis can walk away from a bad player option and be a FA this summer … just saying. – 9:43 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Since the Nets scored a billion points on Milwaukee in game 2 of that series last year…

They’re 1-6 in the playoffs – 9:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnH8s_0fFOQ5NJ00

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Aaron Rodgers is courtside for Bulls-Bucks. – 9:40 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar DeRozan in the “Fade To Black” Kobe 9s.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/q1udQQXF6c9:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jwvke_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrW7k_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4xkN_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 9:30 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Getting close to Game 2. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/mJ61rjhnbn9:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mh7wZ_0fFOQ5NJ00

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

As @Jay King said to me earlier, God bless the Celtics for being fine setting up this matchup, because this series is a lot more fun than a Bulls or Raps would’ve been lol – 9:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby tallied the first double-double of his playoff career in Game 1 with 10 points & 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YFOHFrC2fo9:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoPWA_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWH0K_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Game 2 starters in Milwaukee.

@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ymOScCCPQQ9:08 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RP6bY_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVuzs_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bill and I are in section 110. Lower bowl across from the Bulls bench. Say hello. Bulls Nation ! ⁦@Chicago Bullspic.twitter.com/rIAj6sdYsp8:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdotx_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ready for business.

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/c7KRftEhxL8:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ5PW_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Sunday was the ninth time Giannis posted 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5CMSQkKxLE8:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6CVp_0fFOQ5NJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nLu3_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks took Game 1 Sunday 93-86 and held the Bulls to just 32.3% shooting.

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/C7tLY5NeEP8:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVgTX_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Black attire again for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/IkwG0ddTuD8:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256IM6_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Neutral tones.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/vgpycjnsA88:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fB8mc_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks center Serge Ibaka gets some pregame work in. pic.twitter.com/tWXC1BlcAC8:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A14eT_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Hoodie boys. pic.twitter.com/RV9qQ9yAIJ8:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xp9d_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssDhq_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Already locked in.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/B0p6p0hh5C7:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035WcE_0fFOQ5NJ00

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

After being optimistic about George Hill’s availability for this series, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said George Hill’s abdominal strain will keep him out for at least a few more days. – 7:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Covered lot of big Chicago sporting events alongside ⁦@DRoan⁩, who is retiring next month. Just in case this is last one—-or close—-wanted to take advantage and snag this for posterity.

You’re gonna hear a lot of nice things over coming weeks about Dan. They’re all true. pic.twitter.com/hXuiGcbGNv7:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPxh9_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucket hat Ibaka.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/KGPYgrKwIF7:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hh9U_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure reconnecting with an iconic , legendary Chicago sports TV anchor ⁦@danroan⁩….Dan, ⁦@mark_giangreco⁩ Johnny Morris, Jim Rose Tim Weigel , Chet Coppock were day in day out bigger than life in our city for decades. Local TV sports was must watch. pic.twitter.com/d2wPzCYABP6:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TJ5N_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls preview ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre pic.twitter.com/WEM8EhOh4I6:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJ97B_0fFOQ5NJ00

Ray Ratto @RattoIndy

I remain convinced that Paul Meyer will file a gamer, sidebar and notebook from Milwaukee today even though he has just passed. Go well, lad. – 6:49 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

We have some digital copies of @NBA2K to give away 👀

Reply with a random Bulls-related picture for a chance to win one! (And mention if you’d like PlayStation or Xbox) – 6:40 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The friendship DeMar DeRozan has with Jrue Holiday is a long one, but the goal remains the same – beat him. To do that in this series, DeRozan knows Holiday’s defensive intensity has to be matched. Plus, a Lonzo Ball update, and it’s not great.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2…6:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Pregame the Game with tonight’s cocktail of the game: Watermelon Ranch Water.

🍹 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/pepFkir0cw6:26 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAHQY_0fFOQ5NJ00

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)

🔘 Pelicans (12:58)

🔘 Thunder (20:21)

🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)

🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)

🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)

🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)

🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7

SUBSCRIBE

FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYKiAHdJ755:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrfHy_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

4 hours before tip! @bulls ⁦@Milwaukee Bucks⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre. Living the dream! pic.twitter.com/FJuN1R9bsh5:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ibOQ_0fFOQ5NJ00

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”

@Chris Duarte spoke with Pat Boylan about his rookie season, representing the Dominican Republic & more ⤵️

#PacersReview2022 pic.twitter.com/fkTlmUKfjN5:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ihgh_0fFOQ5NJ00

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 65 points by halftime?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/J2YiaaA2z25:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpJnp_0fFOQ5NJ00

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This appears to be a photo of DeRozan vs Holiday in high school, from raptors republic #Bulls pic.twitter.com/069gk82QY44:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdtQv_0fFOQ5NJ00

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

I had the opportunity to speak with @Nae_2smoove; (a defensive-minded guard willing to do whatever to help the team). We talked about many subjects, even off-camera, her growing up in Chicago, currently getting her master’s, and being a role model for young girls. | #wnbatwitter pic.twitter.com/ZI69psKL1B4:44 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lzom9_0fFOQ5NJ00

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Patrick Williams on guarding Giannis: “First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that.

“But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.” #Bulls4:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Anxiously awaiting tipoff. pic.twitter.com/uvnvwDB8YA4:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uugto_0fFOQ5NJ00

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

A few more hours #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/vk22VTZygR4:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoY8G_0fFOQ5NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHNGs_0fFOQ5NJ00

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeRozan was talking old times today, so I asked about Tim Floyd’s recruiting pitch to go to USC: “I’m pretty sure it had to do something with a lot of cuss words. He sold me on staying home and playing. So it worked. But I’m pretty sure it had a lot of cuss words in it.” #Bulls4:15 PM

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Lets Be Real, Bucks in 5

The Milwaukee Bucks opening playoff series got a lot more complicated with the News Of Khris Middleton missing the opening round. It’s being reported that he will be “re-evaluated” in two weeks. Well, in the meantime, the Bucks need to take care of business and beat the Chicago Bulls. Here’s exactly why they will do just that.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets: 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 3 Eastern Conference first round (4/22)

The Boston Celtics head to New York City to face the Brooklyn Nets on their home court at Barclay’s Center Saturday evening after having protected their own home court to build themselves a 2 – 0 series lead against their Atlantic Division rivals. They will likely face an intense battle from the Nets as Brooklyn looks to avoid falling into the as-of-yet insurmountable 0 – 3 deficit, but might have to do so with Boston big man Robert Williams III returning to action.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chicago Tribune

Nikola Vučević taking a bigger scoring role gives the Chicago Bulls a boost in playoff series with Milwaukee Bucks

It’s rare for center Nikola Vučević to take the most shots on the Chicago Bulls. Although he was used to being the primary scorer during his decade with the Orlando Magic, Vučević stepped into a more complementary role in the Bulls offense after arriving in a March 2021 trade. His scoring average of 17.6 points in his first full season in Chicago was nearly seven points lower than in his last ...
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls can upset Bucks in first round after Game 2 win, Khris Middleton injury

The Chicago Bulls left the Fiserv Forum with a 114-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first-round series. While the Bucks can surely bounce back from a close loss such as that one, it may be far more difficult for the team to recover from another blow they sustained on Wednesday night. All-Star forward Khris Middleton slipped on the court and suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The severity of the injury will be determined on Thursday, though it’s very possible that the Bucks will be without Middleton for the remainder of the series against the Bulls, which could be a huge break for Chicago. In fact, the Bulls can upset the Bucks in their first round series for several reasons. Here’s why.
NBA
WFRV Local 5

Bucks blow out Bulls in Game 3, regain control of series

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) – Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Bulls: Grayson Allen's hot shooting night leads Milwaukee to 2-1 series lead over Chicago

CHICAGO -- With the recent news that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss the remainder of the series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL, the main storyline heading into Game 3 on Friday night was who would step up for the Bucks in Middleton's absence. We've certainly seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win games on his own by putting up absurd numbers, but asking him to do it all can't be Plan A.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Allen's big game helps Bucks rout Bulls, take series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bulls suffer their worst playoff home loss ever as Bucks dominate

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The hype was high Friday night for the Bulls' first playoff game at the United Center in five years after they had just evened up the series against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Bulls fans may have felt like the home team could take control of the series. But that was not what happened. Instead, it was the Bucks, without Khris Middleton, in control of the game from the jump. Grayson Allen - the opposite of a fan favorite in Chicago - had 22 points and was five-for-seven from the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points...
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

Yardbarker

