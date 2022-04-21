Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022

Chicago Bulls 63, Milwaukee Bucks 49 (Half)

Bulls forced 31 Milwaukee turnovers in first 6 quarters of this series. 10 in that first half has Bulls dominating the possession battle (lead 45-36 in FGA) and pushing pace for easy O despite Bucks’ shooting normalizing a bit. So impressive what they’ve done defensively so far – 11:06 PM

Locking in for the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/gDHIwhfVkH – 11:04 PM

#Bucks big man Bobby Portis tried to give it a go with warmups but he is headed back to the locker room. It was a very short attempt at it. He is not happy. – 11:04 PM

The watch party at Recess was LIT In the first half. Great vibes. #BullsNation really is the best. pic.twitter.com/QOt7Jvgif3 – 11:00 PM

76ers down 17 with 9:30 left in 2nd quarter

Celtics down 17 with 1:45 left in 2nd quarter

Both teams won.

Strongly advise Bulls not to max their lead out at 17 points. It’s 420 and leads are getting smoked tonight… – 10:56 PM

I’m going to go ahead and say it: Bulls too focused to give this one away tonight. Don’t trust Bud enough to make adjustments in next 12 min. We’ve got a series. Will go back to UC tied 1-1. Print it! – 10:54 PM

If the Bulls pull this off, the United Center will be rocking for Game 3 – 10:54 PM

DeMar DeRozan went 5-for-5 from the free throw line in the first half…I’m sure the #Bucks have some issues with some of those calls. – 10:54 PM

Halftime. Bulls 63-49. DeRozan with 17. LaVine -14. Vucevic: 12pts 5 reb. Williams 4-5-2-1 steal and 1 block.

Giannis 14–7-3. Bulls with 34-2nd quarter points. Vooch is featured on @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Bucks 10-1st half turnovers. 13 Bulls points. – 10:53 PM

This lead could be even larger for the Bulls if Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews weren’t 6-for-7 from 3-point range.

If the Bulls maintain this pressure and the Bucks cool off from three, they could walk out of Milwaukee with a win. – 10:53 PM

Gotta stay greedy.

DeMar DeRozan: 17 pts (6-12 FG)

Zach LaVine: 14 pts (5-10 FG) pic.twitter.com/9xL16cPMqo – 10:53 PM

#Bucks scored just 11 points in the second quarter. It’s the third time in six quarters they failed to score 20. – 10:52 PM

THE PAW with the weakside block!

@NBCSChicago | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/dEHRQ82DNM – 10:52 PM

Massive half for the Bulls, who enter the locker room with a 63-49 lead.

DeRozan: 17 pts

LaVine: 14 pts

Vooch: 12 pts, 5 rebounds

Caruso: 6 pts, 6 assists, 2 steals – 10:52 PM

#Bulls haven’t been this far ahead of the Bucks in a long time, lead 63-49 at half. Bulls went 8-for-14 from 3; DeRozan has 17, LaVine 14, Vucevic 12.

Bucks on pace to have 20 turnovers for second straight game. – 10:52 PM

That was some half of basketball. pic.twitter.com/uxsKCKXvLk – 10:51 PM

Bulls’ ‘Big 3’ at the half:

DeMar DeRozan: 17 points, 6-12 FG, 5-5 FT

Zach LaVine: 14 points, 5-10 FG, 2-3 3P

Nikola Vucevic: 12 points, 5-7 FG, 2-3 3P – 10:51 PM

An ugly first half of offensive basketball for the #Bucks. They trail the #Bulls 63-49. – 10:50 PM

Bulls 63, Bucks 49 at half

DeRozan 17 pts

LaVine 14 pts

Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs

Caruso 6 pts, 6 assists

Bulls 13 pts off 10 Bucks TOs

51.1% FG

Giannis 14 pts, 6 rebs – 10:50 PM

Jrue Holiday picks up his third foul. He was attempting to swat the ball off Zach LaVine, who did a good job lowering his head and powering through Holiday’s arms to draw the foul. – 10:48 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

ISO AC FROM THREE.

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/iTDgPnhEW0 – 10:47 PM

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM

The Bulls might be approaching being back. Still monitoring the situation. – 10:45 PM

And that Caruso triple gives the Bulls a 14-point lead. – 10:45 PM

The new playoff points leader in Bucks history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/wLsBtJhtoC – 10:44 PM

AC – officially a better playoff passer than Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/QYZtwlhFAL – 10:42 PM

Bulls 51-45 3:23 left 2nd. LaVine and Vooch each with 12. DeRozan with 10. Lopez with 13. Giannis: 12-6-3 – 10:41 PM

Khris Middleton is broken so far this series … – 10:41 PM

It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.

Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.

Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.

Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM

Zach starting to get that jumper cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/6wKnoyLXCR – 10:40 PM

Nine points off eight #Bucks turnovers for the #Bulls, who lead 51-45.

That’s now 29 turnovers in less than six quarters of play for Milwaukee. – 10:40 PM

Vooch killing people tonight … – 10:38 PM

Vuc came to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/HoTMbFTk0T – 10:35 PM

Huge performance from Vooch so far: 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from 3-point range, 4 rebounds.

Affecting the game around the rim and hustling for every rebound in his zone. – 10:35 PM

The bucket that made Giannis the leading scorer in Bucks playoff history. pic.twitter.com/x660wS6zzY – 10:34 PM

Continuing to follow the 2019 Raptors-Bucks series script, Game 3 is heading to OT. – 10:33 PM

Bulls 41-39 with 6:48 left 2nd. Vooch 7pts 4 reb. DeRozan with 8. LaVine with 9. Giannis and Lopez each with 11. – 10:31 PM

I know Bulls fans like to cry about officiating, but at least through the first six quarters of this series, Bulls getting a majority of the questionable calls. – 10:31 PM

Giannis has passed @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ All-Time Playoff Scoring Leader.

🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/85eVXG4TNB – 10:31 PM

Bulls up, 41-39, with 6:48 left in the first half.

Antetokounmpo and Lopez leading the way for the Bucks with 11 points a piece. – 10:30 PM

WHAT A PASS by AC!

@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/qHZbTBIuEG – 10:29 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leading playoff scorer for Milwaukee, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar’s last postseason points for the #Bucks came in Game 7 of the classic 1974 NBA Finals.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 PM

Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM

Middleton forgot how to pass so far this series. – 10:27 PM

The Bulls are pushing much more aggressively in transition tonight. Just surpassed their total transition points from Game 1 with nearly 9 minutes left in the first half. – 10:27 PM

Vooch coming back in … lineup is too small. – 10:25 PM

Bobby Portis has returned to the #Bucks bench. – 10:23 PM

LaVine is an elite finisher. He is getting to rim this game but hasn’t converted two in close. Has to get used to greater physicality. Seen him finish through contact many times during regular season. Needs to do that consistently in this series. – 10:22 PM

McHenry’s Robert Tonyan is here pretending he’s a Bucks fan. Not sitting next to Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, though. #Bulls – 10:20 PM

Replay showed that Bobby Portis got an elbow in the face. He was bleeding.

No foul was called, nor a review given. – 10:19 PM

I *think* BP @Bobby Portis got this when Bulls C Tristan Thompson went up for a rebound with him — but Thompson’s left arm went flailing out.

Just a minute earlier, Thompson was complaining to the refs, asking the to watch the Bucks for pushing and shoving pic.twitter.com/UIf7TL8Jky – 10:19 PM

After 1. Bulls 29-28. DeRozan with 8. Bulls 5-8-3s. Giannis 6-4-3. What a quarter! @670TheScore – 10:18 PM

Fighting for every possession. pic.twitter.com/Ce1QOl3dDA – 10:18 PM

Up 1 after 1.

DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl

Nikola Vucevic: 5 points pic.twitter.com/ymmoxn7bZT – 10:18 PM

Bulls take a 29-28 lead out of the first quarter. Important tone change in the start — the Bulls can’t afford to dig themselves out of games.

Both teams shooting 50% in an expected improvement from Game 1. – 10:18 PM

After one quarter, the Bulls lead, 29-28. Antetokounmpo and Matthews both have six points a piece.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 116.7

DefRtg: 120.8

Net Rtg: -4.1

ORB%: 30.0%

DRB%: 90.0% – 10:18 PM

End of the first quarter – Bulls 29-Bucks 28. Lots of intensity, Portis changing nickname from Crazy Eyes to Bloody Eye, great defense on Giannis … ding, ding … Round 2! – 10:17 PM

Offense is back. Both teams shooting 50%, #Bulls ended up making more 3-pointers and lead Bucks 29-28 after one.

DeRozan making good on his guarantee so far, shooting 3-fpr-6 for 8 pts – 10:17 PM

#Bulls 29, #Bucks 28 after one at Fiserv Forum.

Chicago made 5 of its 8 threes.

Milwaukee shot 50% from the floor overall. – 10:17 PM

Bulls lead Bucks 29-28 after one. Both teams shot much better than Game 1 — Bulls 50% and 5-8 from 3, Bucks 50% and 4-9 from 3. But Bulls have turned Milwaukee over 5 times (7 points off) – 10:17 PM

Derrick Jones Jr. from the corner pocket 💦

@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/O4HYcOfreb – 10:15 PM

Bobby Portis is down after that play. Looked like he took a shot to the face, but he’s back up and Khris Middleton forced a turnover down a man. – 10:14 PM

Bulls commit a TO on a 5-on-4 halfcourt situation. – 10:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bench Mob hitting the glass hard tonight. Grayson Allen keeps that one alive, Portis grabs it and gets fouled on a dunk attempt.

And a BOBBY! chant breaks out at Fiserv Forum. – 10:12 PM

If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM

Battling among the trees. pic.twitter.com/A3NP9tP6w2 – 10:11 PM

Bulls’ first turnover comes with 2:46 left in the first quarter. – 10:11 PM

Derrick Jones Jr. remains in rotation – 10:09 PM

Chicago’s worst nightmare – Aaron Rodgers clapping for a Grayson Allen jumper at a game that Cowley is covering? – 10:08 PM

That Patrick Williams drive and kick to Caruso for an open 3 is an example of Williams not needing to take shots to be aggressive. – 10:07 PM

Wesley Matthews has passed HOFer Toni Kukoč for No. 18 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs three-pointers list. – 10:06 PM

Giannis on that play … pic.twitter.com/3UfJegK8EY – 10:06 PM

We are on @670TheScore for the entire game @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 16-16. Vooch 5pts DeRozan and Williams each with 4. Bulls 53% – 10:04 PM

Figured we’d see better shooting from Bucks tonight and they’re 4-for-6 from 3. But those 4 early Milwaukee turnovers are the #Bulls‘ formula for staying in it, tied 16-16 at first time out – 10:03 PM

Once the #Bucks stopped throwing it away they haven’t really missed – they’ve hit six of their first nine shots (4 threes) to erase the early 9-0 deficit. – 10:03 PM

Bucks doing what they do best to get back into it … You build the Giannis Wall, he finds the three. – 10:02 PM

Bucks have made 4 of first 6 3-pointers after shooting 10-for-38 last game – 10:02 PM

Bucks start this one 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Their spotty shooting was a huge relief for the Bulls in Game 1; a hot streak from long range doesn’t bode well. – 10:02 PM

Tristan Thompson in earlier than Game 1 and first Bull off bench. – 10:01 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo has three assists now and the #Bucks and #Bulls are even up at 16 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:01 PM

Zach LaVine target practice 🎯

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/jba8MbC54B – 10:01 PM

Improved start tonight for Patrick Williams, who has already matched his FGA’s from Game 1 with 2-for-3 shooting in the first quarter. – 9:59 PM

Through two minutes, the Bucks are on pace for 192 turnovers tonight. – 9:58 PM

Fourth turnover by the Bucks. Full throttle start on defensive pressure from the Bulls, but Milwaukee’s guards are also making some really iffy passes. – 9:57 PM

Foot on the gas pedal ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/WIZcWRmWZO – 9:56 PM

DeMar and Pat starting us off! 💨

@NBCSChicago | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ynwUNMhcDW – 9:56 PM

Bucks started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 1

Bulls started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 2 – 9:54 PM

Bulls look like they’ve decided that five straight losses to Bucks might be enough – 9:54 PM

Bulls 9-0. Bucks 3 turnovers. Vooch with 5 points – 9:54 PM

Okay, Bulls. Showing some early gumption. Then again, so did Brooklyn and we saw how that ended – 9:54 PM

Total reversal from Game 1 as #Bulls start with a 9-0 lead. Bulls fans are getting loud early in Fiserv – 9:54 PM

Tonight it’s the Bucks forced to take a frustration timeout after going down 9-0 in the opening two minutes. – 9:53 PM

Bucks turned ball over on each of first three possessions, then missed long jumpers on the next two

Bulls ahead 9-0 on strength of fastbreak DeRozan/Williams buckets and 5 points from Nikola Vucevic. Great start – 9:53 PM

9-0 start the right way around this time 😤 – 9:53 PM

Bulls start the game with three excellent defensive plays, forcing a pair of turnovers and two transition baskets.

In less than a minute, the Bulls are already close to scoring more transition points tonight (4 pts in transition) than in all of Game 1 (5 pts). – 9:53 PM

Bulls start Game 2 on a 9-0 run. – 9:53 PM

A reversal from Game 1 as the #Bulls jump out 9-0 on the #Bucks in the opening two minutes. Milwaukee turned it over three times. – 9:53 PM

Couldn’t get a better defensive start. 9-0, Bulls. Timeout, Bucks.

Bucks opened Game 1 with 9-0 run – 9:53 PM

Turnover from Middleton on the first possession. Turnover from Antetokounmpo on the second possession.

Turnover from Middleton on the third possession.

Not an ideal start for the Bucks. – 9:52 PM

Bucks-Bulls. Game 2. pic.twitter.com/MMZYhaoojg – 9:49 PM

We are live on ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ Let’s get this Bulls Nation. pic.twitter.com/gbGPvCcjmg – 9:48 PM

About that time for a late one in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/7OD6hFP6PG – 9:46 PM

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/pYMLCDBwGU – 9:45 PM

Bobby Portis can walk away from a bad player option and be a FA this summer … just saying. – 9:43 PM

Since the Nets scored a billion points on Milwaukee in game 2 of that series last year…

They’re 1-6 in the playoffs – 9:42 PM

Aaron Rodgers is courtside for Bulls-Bucks. – 9:40 PM

DeMar DeRozan in the “Fade To Black” Kobe 9s.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/q1udQQXF6c – 9:37 PM

👀🔴 – 9:30 PM

Getting close to Game 2. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/mJ61rjhnbn – 9:27 PM

As @Jay King said to me earlier, God bless the Celtics for being fine setting up this matchup, because this series is a lot more fun than a Bulls or Raps would’ve been lol – 9:24 PM

Bobby tallied the first double-double of his playoff career in Game 1 with 10 points & 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YFOHFrC2fo – 9:20 PM

Game 2 starters in Milwaukee.

@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ymOScCCPQQ – 9:08 PM

Bill and I are in section 110. Lower bowl across from the Bulls bench. Say hello. Bulls Nation ! ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ pic.twitter.com/rIAj6sdYsp – 8:55 PM

Ready for business.

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/c7KRftEhxL – 8:52 PM

Sunday was the ninth time Giannis posted 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5CMSQkKxLE – 8:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/C7tLY5NeEP – 8:24 PM

Black attire again for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/IkwG0ddTuD – 8:21 PM

Neutral tones.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/vgpycjnsA8 – 8:10 PM

#Bucks center Serge Ibaka gets some pregame work in. pic.twitter.com/tWXC1BlcAC – 8:04 PM

Hoodie boys. pic.twitter.com/RV9qQ9yAIJ – 8:03 PM

Already locked in.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/B0p6p0hh5C – 7:53 PM

After being optimistic about George Hill’s availability for this series, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said George Hill’s abdominal strain will keep him out for at least a few more days. – 7:52 PM

Covered lot of big Chicago sporting events alongside ⁦@DRoan⁩, who is retiring next month. Just in case this is last one—-or close—-wanted to take advantage and snag this for posterity.

You’re gonna hear a lot of nice things over coming weeks about Dan. They’re all true. pic.twitter.com/hXuiGcbGNv – 7:46 PM

Bucket hat Ibaka.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/KGPYgrKwIF – 7:39 PM

Always a pleasure reconnecting with an iconic , legendary Chicago sports TV anchor ⁦@danroan⁩….Dan, ⁦@mark_giangreco⁩ Johnny Morris, Jim Rose Tim Weigel , Chet Coppock were day in day out bigger than life in our city for decades. Local TV sports was must watch. pic.twitter.com/d2wPzCYABP – 6:58 PM

Bulls preview ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre pic.twitter.com/WEM8EhOh4I – 6:51 PM

I remain convinced that Paul Meyer will file a gamer, sidebar and notebook from Milwaukee today even though he has just passed. Go well, lad. – 6:49 PM

We have some digital copies of @NBA2K to give away 👀

Reply with a random Bulls-related picture for a chance to win one! (And mention if you’d like PlayStation or Xbox) – 6:40 PM

The friendship DeMar DeRozan has with Jrue Holiday is a long one, but the goal remains the same – beat him. To do that in this series, DeRozan knows Holiday’s defensive intensity has to be matched. Plus, a Lonzo Ball update, and it’s not great.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 6:37 PM

Pregame the Game with tonight’s cocktail of the game: Watermelon Ranch Water.

🍹 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/pepFkir0cw – 6:26 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)

🔘 Pelicans (12:58)

🔘 Thunder (20:21)

🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)

🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)

🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)

🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)

🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7

SUBSCRIBE

FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYKiAHdJ75 – 5:55 PM

4 hours before tip! @bulls ⁦@Milwaukee Bucks⁩ ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 8:15 pre. Living the dream! pic.twitter.com/FJuN1R9bsh – 5:34 PM

“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”

@Chris Duarte spoke with Pat Boylan about his rookie season, representing the Dominican Republic & more ⤵️

#PacersReview2022 pic.twitter.com/fkTlmUKfjN – 5:31 PM

Will the Bucks score more or less than 65 points by halftime?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/J2YiaaA2z2 – 5:25 PM

This appears to be a photo of DeRozan vs Holiday in high school, from raptors republic #Bulls pic.twitter.com/069gk82QY4 – 4:56 PM

I had the opportunity to speak with @Nae_2smoove; (a defensive-minded guard willing to do whatever to help the team). We talked about many subjects, even off-camera, her growing up in Chicago, currently getting her master’s, and being a role model for young girls. | #wnbatwitter pic.twitter.com/ZI69psKL1B – 4:44 PM

Patrick Williams on guarding Giannis: “First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that.

“But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.” #Bulls – 4:21 PM

Anxiously awaiting tipoff. pic.twitter.com/uvnvwDB8YA – 4:18 PM

A few more hours #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/vk22VTZygR – 4:17 PM

DeRozan was talking old times today, so I asked about Tim Floyd’s recruiting pitch to go to USC: “I’m pretty sure it had to do something with a lot of cuss words. He sold me on staying home and playing. So it worked. But I’m pretty sure it had a lot of cuss words in it.” #Bulls – 4:15 PM