Milwaukee, WI

George Hill not returning anytime soon

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill isn’t expected to return anytime soon from the abdominal strain that has prevented him from playing thus far in their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. “We don’t expect him in the short term,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday before Game 2.

Source: Associated Press @ ESPN

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks big man Bobby Portis is probable to play tomorrow vs. the #Bulls with a right calf bruise.

George Hill remains out with an abdominal strain.

Jordan Nwora is probable with back soreness. – 6:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Wednesday’s Game 2.

OUT: George Hill (abdominal strain)

Probable: Bobby Portis (right calf contusion), Jordan Nwora (back soreness) – 6:40 PM

According to Budenholzer, the latest injury stems from something that happened in the Bucks’ April 8 game at Detroit. Hill hasn’t played since. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next I’d say handful of days or more,” Budenholzer said. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022

KC Johnson: George Hill out for Game 1 vs. Bulls, per Mike Budenholzer. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 17, 2022

Marc J. Spears: There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 12, 2022

