George Hill not returning anytime soon
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill isn’t expected to return anytime soon from the abdominal strain that has prevented him from playing thus far in their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. “We don’t expect him in the short term,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday before Game 2.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
#Bucks big man Bobby Portis is probable to play tomorrow vs. the #Bulls with a right calf bruise.
George Hill remains out with an abdominal strain.
Jordan Nwora is probable with back soreness. – 6:51 PM
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Wednesday’s Game 2.
OUT: George Hill (abdominal strain)
Probable: Bobby Portis (right calf contusion), Jordan Nwora (back soreness) – 6:40 PM
According to Budenholzer, the latest injury stems from something that happened in the Bucks’ April 8 game at Detroit. Hill hasn’t played since. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next I’d say handful of days or more,” Budenholzer said. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022
KC Johnson: George Hill out for Game 1 vs. Bulls, per Mike Budenholzer. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 17, 2022
Marc J. Spears: There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 12, 2022
