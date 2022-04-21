ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How Supervisor Matt Haney's assembly seat win will impact SF's Tenderloin

By Luz Pena
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367BUD_0fFOPVxV00

With the majority of the votes in, it's clear that Supervisor Matt Haney has won the special election for Assembly District 17, defeating former San Francisco Supervisor David Campos.

With more than 63% of votes in San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney went from leading the city's most challenged neighborhood to now representing the city on a bigger platform.

"I'm going to bring a message to Sacramento that we need statewide plans. We need every city and county to build housing to provide for people who are experiencing homelessness," said assemblyman-elect, Haney.

Haney has been representing San Francisco's District 6 since 2019. Within Haney's district is the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Four months ago, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in that neighborhood; citing chaos with open drug use, overdoses and homelessness.

VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed declares State of Emergency in Tenderloin due to drug crisis

Mayor London Breed declares a state of emergency in San Francisco's Tenderloin District related to the drug crisis.

According to city data, in the last two years the majority of drug overdose deaths have been in District 6. During our 3 p.m. show, "Getting Answers," Matt Haney said he will continue to advocate for the Tenderloin.

"I'm also going to focus on drug addiction and the fentanyl epidemic. We are still seeing people in our city die from drug overdoses. We need more leadership from the state," said Haney.

Mayor Breed said the Tenderloin continues to be her focus, even though the state of emergency expired and now supervisor Haney is moving on.

"The priority is not only to keep it clean but keep it safe. The biggest issue I've heard from a lot of the residents has everything to do with safety. The random attacks of violence, the stabbings, the shootings," said Mayor Breed.

VIDEO: 85% of SF's drug arrests happen in the Tenderloin. Police explain why

San Francisco's Tenderloin continues to struggle with sex, drugs, violence and homelessness. Police explain what's being done to address these issues.

Randy Shaw, Director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic said Supervisor Haney did what he could.

"They act like it's about the homeless people or mentally troubled people. No, it's about drug dealing. That's the problem in the Tenderloin, 95% of it."

Shaw said Mayor Breed has the power for real change in that neighborhood, "The mayor needs to order the police to continue. To not only keep the 20 officers they added 3 weeks ago but to expand it."

Mayor Breed will now get to appoint the next supervisor for District 6.

Luz Pena: "What's your strategy when it comes to the Tenderloin? Who are you thinking to appoint and what are you looking for?"

Mayor Breed: "What I'm looking for is a real partner. As you know, I've been focused on turning the Tenderloin around."

The city is remapping and there's a chance the new supervisor Mayor Breed appoints might not be in charge of the Tenderloin. The Tenderloin could end up as part of Supervisor Dean Preston's District 5.

Luz Pena: "Any idea of who that person might be?"

Mayor Breed: "Not at this time. I have to start meeting with folks and having those conversations. I've talked to some people who have expressed interest. I spoke to some people who are part of the community."

Matt Haney said his pick would be his chief of staff, Honey Mahogany, who if appointed by Mayor Breed would become San Francisco's first transgender supervisor.

Comments / 4

bill
5d ago

Another example of how politicians that run for one office and suddenly become a professional politician and there only job is just to get Re-Elected and get more power. just like fienstein

Reply
5
Related
San Francisco Examiner

What Matt Haney’s victory means for housing

San Francisco’s political winds could be shifting in the wake of Matt Haney’s decisive victory in the state Assembly race, with politicians’ perspectives on housing development becoming an important new litmus test. When he first announced his campaign for Assembly back in September, Supervisor Matt Haney said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

From San Francisco, another sign of progressives' burgeoning discontent with urban decay

Special elections are an unreliable indicators of political trends. Held outside the regular schedule, usually in response to a death or other unexpected event, and plagued by low turnout, the outcomes can defy both conventional wisdom and underlying conditions. Remember when the obscure Massachusetts Republican Scott Brown shocked the country by winning his 2009 race to replace Ted Kennedy? (Brown lost his bid for a full term in 2012.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Campos
Person
Matt Haney
Person
London Breed
Person
Randy Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Tenderloin#Homelessness#Assembly
Eater

People Keep Speculating This Iconic Bay Area Tiki Bar Is Closing. It’s Not.

For the better part of a century, people have flocked to the East Bay’s location of Trader Vic’s, the international restaurant chain known for being the potential birthplace of the mai tai. The 87-year-old tiki bar remains vigilantly open on a little spit of land facing San Francisco from the East Bay — but fans can barely seem to keep one important fact straight: is the restaurant open or closed? Berkeleyside has covered this closure rumor mill, starting in 2019, and recently confirms the bar is indeed still open.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Contra Costa Herald

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first generation American running for Congress in 8th District

Includes West County, Bay Point, Pittsburg and portions of Martinez and Antioch. Small business owner and retired Army Major Rudy Recile is a first-generation American who is now running for Congress in California’s new 8th Congressional District. In Contra Costa County the district includes West County, as well as Bay Point, Pittsburg and portions of Martinez and Antioch.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Feds Charge Berkeley Teenage Duo With Dealing Drugs In San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pair of Berkeley teens have been charged with illegally selling fentanyl and methamphetamines during a crackdown on drug dealing in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said 19-year-old David Ordonez and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez repeatedly traveled from their Berkeley home into San Francisco to allegedly deal narcotics in the open-air drug market in the 7th and Market Street area. The feds say the two Berkeley teens allegedly engaged together in a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in the Tenderloin from February 9 to March 29, 2022. The complaint...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy