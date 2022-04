Sarah Shulze, a student-athlete and member of the Wisconsin women’s track and field and cross country teams, has died. She was 21. Shulze was a native of Oak Park, Calif. and joined the track and cross country teams at Wisconsin in 2019. In her senior year of high school, Shulze had been named the 2018-19 Ventura County Athlete of the Year.

OAK PARK, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO