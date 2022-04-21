ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction begins on new rehabilitation project in Santa Maria

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Families in Santa Maria will soon have access to a new facility, as construction is underway at a former parking lot on Pine and Chapel street.

The $700,000 rehabilitation project will transform the lot into a multi-use gathering space operated by the City of Santa Maria.

Community Program Manager, Rosie Rojo said the new site is also inclusive and equipped with measures to welcome all members of the community.

"The parking lot the way it was did not have the upgrades for ADA compliance, now that we are redoing it we can upgrade the amenities to accommodate ADA compliance," said Rojo.

"The Community Development Block Grant that's being used to fund this project is very specific in that the majority of the people benefited by CDBG must be low to moderate-income. Being that 60% of the city is low to moderate, most everybody in the city it will benefit and it will meet the requirement of the CDBG funding," said Rojo.

According to city leaders, the project should be complete by the end of 2022.

