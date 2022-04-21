ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FPL Donates Manatee Transport Truck For Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsd7B_0fFOOHNq00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Although manatee season has ended, wildlife officials are still rescuing sea cows when needed – and a special donation from Florida Power & Light will help support the cause.

Wednesday, manatee rescue officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rolled out a new transport truck at FPL’s manatee lagoon.

It will transport manatees to and from rescue, rehabilitation, and release sites.

An inside look of the Manatee Transport Truck (Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

It also serves as a rolling toolbox with equipment to keep manatees safe and comfortable while on the road.

Manatee being taken care of while in the transport truck (Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

“Right now, manatees are still facing a lot of challenges, so we at FPL are trying to do everything we can to help support them. So this new transport truck will travel around the state to help meet the needs of these animals,” said Manatee Lagoon Conservation Liaison & Educator Rachel Shanker.

The manatee graphic wraps on the truck were donated by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Ferman Automotive Group.

The designs were created to be eye-catching, to hopefully inspire people to help manatees.

So far this year, Florida officials have confirmed 479 manatee deaths, compared with more than 600 last year at this same time. Both are well above the five-year average of 287 manatee deaths in the time period.

There are only an estimated 7,520 of the animals in the wild today, according to the state wildlife commission .

Manatees are gentle round-tailed giants, sometimes known as sea cows, and weigh as much as 1,200 pounds and live as long as 65 years or so. Manatees are Florida’s official state marine mammal and are closely related to elephants.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Fish#Fpl#Charity#Cbsmiami#Florida Power Light#Ferman Automotive Group
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
104.5 KDAT

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Man Recovering After Being Mauled By Tigers At Airboat Attraction

OCHOPEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company. Their caretaker had just fed the big cats when Ignacio Meabe saw a piece of chicken sitting in their cage. He got down on the ground to throw the tiger it’s meal when it bit down on his arm. When he tried to beat it away, the other tiger clenched on. Meabe remembers looking at his arms before blacking out. “My bone. I couldn’t move my hand the rest of the day,” he said. “I don’t remember no more.” He says no one asked him to go in the cage. After being in the hospital for weeks, Meabe now is back home. He’s still recovering but does have range of motion in his arms.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy